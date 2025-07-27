What’s Happening for the week of July 27, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JULY / AUGUST

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. Worship each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

JULY 10 to AUGUST 14

Vacation Bible School – Sea Explorers with Jesus, every Thursday from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Ages five to ten. To register, call (607) 687-2417.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 18

End of Life Educational Series meets on Mondays from 9-10 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Led by Amanda Conklin, an end-of-life doula, the series is designed to support individuals and caregivers as they navigate facing the end of life with knowledge, compassion, and community. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 22

Walk with Ease with Tioga Opportunities, Inc. meets on Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at Hickories Park, 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. The program will run for 6-weeks. Bring your own water bottle. Register by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 26

Summerfest, in and around Newark Valley, 10 a.m. and ends with a concert and refreshments at the Depot at 5:30 p.m. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. For more information on activities and events during Summerfest, visit https://www.facebook.com/nvsummerfest/.

Antique and Classic Cars and Trucks, Depot Saturday Night Concert at the Depot during Summerfest; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. cars on display; and Torn and Frayed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event. Register your vehicle by calling the Historical Society Office at (607) 642-9516 or Michelle Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.

Country Pickers Free Concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Richford, Rawley Park, 13334 Rt. 38, Richford. Concessions available; bring your lawn chair and enjoy some great music.

JULY 27

Gospel group “The Griffith Family” in concert, 6 p.m., on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

JULY 28

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP required by calling (607) 659-5694.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mini Horses, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd. in Nichols.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 10:30 a.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 12:30 p.m., Village of Waverly Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

Candor Library Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Candor Fire Hall, 74 Owego Rd., Candor.

Ice Age Show with field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Guests will see actual fossils and early tools of humans and will play the “Are You Smarter than a Caveman?” game show. All ages are invited! Bring a chair or blanket to spread out on the grass. In the event of rain, the program will be held inside the library.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JULY 30

Concerts in the Park with The Neo Politans, 7 to 9 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

Horse Craft, Nichols Library, 5 p.m., 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Inspire Playgroup – Nutrition Program, 9:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Rock Painting, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited. Bring your own rock to paint, and be sure to wear your paint clothes!

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Harry Potter’s Birthday Party, 2 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Clay Making and Ice Cream Party, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Brass Quintet with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 1 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 10:30 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Stories with Music Free Concert, 1 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Outdoor Play, 10:30 a.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly.

AUGUST 1

Depot Friday Night: Jazz Happens Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Senior First Friday Program: Generations Trivia + Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read construction stories. The group will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session.

AUGUST 2

Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Giveaway, 10 to 11 a.m., 146 Central Ave., Owego. Families interested in participating must sign up in advance by calling (607) 687-3021 or at the TCRM office, 146 Central Ave., Owego.

NY Sire Stakes Harness Racing at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m., West Main St., Owego. Visit www.tiogacofair.com to learn more.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 4

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

Mahjong, Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! Any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

AUGUST 5 and 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 pm., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 5 to AUGUST 9

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park, West Main Street, Owego. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for a full schedule of events.

AUGUST 5

Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol, Substance Abuse (ASA) and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83743968031?pwd=L9B42cbWR5YIUPM1R5xMKHKj3b5Rl8.1; Meeting ID: 837 4396 8031; Passcode: 484640.

AUGUST 6

Concerts in the Park with Triple Cities Soul Machine, 7 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Free admission! In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego.

AUGUST 7

Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair, 7 p.m., West Main Street, Owego. Included with the $16 “all-in” Day Pass. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for all of the details.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Legislative Work Session and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Euchre, Thursdays 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 8

Depot Friday Night: Ryan Wilson, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Out of Field Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair, register at 11 a.m., West Main Street, Owego. Six classes and cash prizes! Visit www.tiogacofair.com to learn more.

AUGUST 11

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. No Mahjong on Aug. 18.

AUGUST 12

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 13

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, Athens, Pa. Bring a dish to pass, your own table service, and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

AUGUST 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Democratic Pig Roast Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion 4, Owego. Adults: $50 donation; students ages 11-18: $25; kids age ten and under are free. Purchase tickets by Aug. 10. For more information, visit tioganydemocrats.com.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club: Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 15

Stories with Music presents “Little Red Riding Hood” free concert, 11 a.m., Apalachin Public Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 18

American Girl Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

AUGUST 19

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

AUGUST 19 and 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. No Storytime Aug. 26 and Sept. 4.

AUGUST 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Work Session, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club: Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 25

Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Park. Please bring a dish to pass, your own place setting, and a drink. Chorus rehearsals start Sept. 8 for our Holiday concerts on Dec. 6 and 7. New members are welcome.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Jane Austen Movie Club: Clueless, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Stuffy Sleepover, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 27

Our Lady of Good Counsel Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 701 West Main St., Endicott. Hosted by OLGC and Broome-Tioga Workforce NY.

AUGUST 30

Waits Cemetery Yard and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5108 Valley Rd., Owego. Rain or shine! Donations of household goods will be accepted until Aug. 22 by appointment or by calling Kelly at (607) 687-1483.

SEPTEMBER 23

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or (607) 659-5694.