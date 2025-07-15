Two OLL teams win championships!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Two Owego Little League All-Star teams brought home championship trophies from a U.E. tournament held on July 6 at Logan Field in Endicott, N.Y.

The players who participated were selected by their peers and coaches.

An annual summer tradition, the U.E. tournament hosts teams from all over the area.

The Owego Boys 10B All-Star team beat Vestal 22-10 to win their championship, and the 12C Owego Boys All-Star team triumphed over Vestal 23-2 to bring home their trophies.

Founded in 1952, the Owego Little League provides the youth of Owego, and also the surrounding area, the opportunity to play baseball and softball for free.

2025 marks the 73rd season for Owego Little League, where some 38 baseball and softball teams comprised of upwards of 370 youth participated during the regular season, which started on May 3.

The Owego Little League kicked off its summer tournament on July 6. The tournament is slated to run through July 19.

Owego Little League President Andrea Gregory noted, “If we get a lot of rain, the tournament will extend through July 20.”

Gregory added, “We invite the community to come down to Hyde Park to take in some games and also stop by our concession stand!”

Forty-seven teams are competing in the Owego tournament, with five being from Owego.

Teams are coming in from Binghamton, Chenango Valley, Greene, Johnson City, Kirkwood, Lansing, Maine-Endwell, Susquehanna Valley, Trumansburg, Union-Endicott, Vestal, Waverly, and Sayre, Pa.

For additional information, you can find the Owego Little League on Facebook.