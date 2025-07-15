Letter: You said nothing!

Dear Editor,

I still see posts from friends who are livid about what Trump is doing. Please consider the following:

When millions of illegals were ushered in through the southern border, you said nothing!

When they abandoned millions of dollars’ worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, you said nothing! When they flaunted a two-tier justice system, one for them and one for everyone else, you said nothing! When they covered up the Hunter Biden laptop, you said nothing!

When they passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that failed miserably, you said nothing! When they forced Americans to take an untested vaccine, you said nothing! When inflation crushed the middle class, you said nothing!

When they sent billions to Ukraine, you said nothing! When chemicals polluted the water in East Palestine, Ohio, and they ignored it, you said nothing! When Americans were raped, robbed, and murdered by illegals, you said nothing!

When they implanted Kamala as the presidential nominee without getting a single vote, you said nothing! When billionaire and anti-American George Soros funded dozens of AG elections, you said nothing! When they turned our classrooms into liberal indoctrination camps, you said nothing!

When they spent our tax dollars on inmates’ transition surgeries, you said nothing! When they gave the citizens of Hawaii $700 after losing their entire city, you said nothing! When they gave free money, food, and 5-star hotel lodging to illegals, you said nothing!

When they came for our free speech, you said nothing! When DEI weakened the military and put our national security at risk, you said nothing! When they colluded with the media to push false reports, you said nothing!

When it was open season on law enforcement and criminals reigned, you said nothing! When they weaponized the justice system to take down their political opponents, you said nothing!

When the bureaucrats took over the White House and ran the government, you said nothing! When they covered up Biden’s rapidly declining mental state, you said nothing! When they groomed our kids in school and hid it from the parents, you said nothing!

When the drug epidemic exploded and 1,000s died annually, you said nothing! When they accosted the Jews on their campuses, you said nothing. When they weaponized the intelligence agencies against Americans, you said nothing!

When they spent $45 million on “Diversity and Inclusion” scholarships in Burma, you said nothing! When they let men play women’s sports, you said nothing! When they chanted “Death to America” and burned our flag, you said nothing!

When they shut down our energy production and emboldened Russia, you said nothing! When the crime rates in American cities increased, you said nothing! While thousands of veterans were left to sleep out on the streets, you said nothing!

When 300,000 migrant children went missing and no one had a clue, you said nothing! When Joe Biden pardoned his friends and family, you said nothing!

When they sent billions to Iran and inadvertently funded Hamas, you said nothing! When men were celebrated for pretending to be women, you said nothing!

When they let a Chinese spy balloon sail across America, you said nothing! When 50 intelligence agents all lied to bury the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation, you said nothing!

When American citizens were taken hostage and held for a year in Gaza, you said nothing! When Facebook admitted they conspired with the Biden administration to censor the truth, you said nothing! When they cleaned the streets of San Francisco for the communist Chinese President Xi Jinping, you said nothing!

When Fauci and the WHO peddled covid 19 virus lies and covered up the origins, you said nothing! When they sealed the Jan. 6 commission files or “lost them,”, you said nothing!

You saw the corruption, the lies, the bad policy, the anti-American agenda, and said nothing, so please spare us your crocodile tears and all your fake hysteria now. For four years, you watched this country get run into the ground on all fronts, and you said nothing!

Now, it’s our turn!

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, New York