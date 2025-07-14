Free Summer Art Workshops presented by TAC

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced free summer art workshops in Newark Valley, with Donna Djanowski; Nichols, with Christine Capriglione; and Spencer-Van Etten, with Kathe E. Arrington.

Newark Valley Free Youth Art Workshops

Instructor: Donna Djanowski

Location: Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St, Newark Valley

SESSION 1: Creative Clay Houses – July 25, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Description: If you love working with clay, you’ll really enjoy this class! First, you’ll design a house on paper; then you’ll transform it into a 3-D model in clay.

Ages: 8 – 12. Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

SESSION 2: Tooling Foil Butterflies + Prints – July 29, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Description: This fun class has several parts. First, you’ll create a fanciful metal butterfly plaque, then using the same design, you’ll make several beautiful butterfly prints. You’ll also be able to make more at home. Ages: 8 – 12. Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

SESSION 3: Watercolor Weaving – August 5, 1 – 4 p.m.

Description: This is a fun project that combines painting and weaving. Participants will make two watercolor paintings that will be cut into strips and woven together to create a colorful and very cool work of art. Ages: 8 -12. Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

Reserve Your Seat: All workshops are free and supplies are provided, but you must reserve your seat, and space is limited. Register at least one week before the respective workshop(s) by emailing newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503. For more information, visit www.newarkvalleycc.com.

Nichols Free Art Workshops

Artist Instructor: Christine Capriglione

Location: Cady Library, 42 E. River Road, Nichols, New York

SESSIONS 1 and 2: Gel Plate Printing – July 12 and 26, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Description: Students from ages 7-12 will learn the process of printing using gel plates. Using acrylic paint, found objects, and organic material, students will design a composition on a gel plate. Several versions or variations can be printed from one composition. Students will have opportunities to experiment and practice newly acquired printmaking skills. The first two workshop dates will focus on printmaking with different techniques. Ages: 8 – 12. Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

SESSION 3: Gel Plate Printing + Lotti Birds – August 9, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Reserve Your Seat: All workshops are free, and supplies are provided, but you must reserve your seat, and space is limited. Register at least one week before the respective workshop(s) by emailing cadydirector@gmail.com.

Spencer-Van Etten Free Art Workshops

Artist Instructor: Kathye E. Arrington

Location: Inspire S-VE, 57 E .Tioga Street, Spencer, New York

SESSIONS 1: Banana Leaf Art – July 9, 2025, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Description: Banana leaf artwork has been a part of African art for centuries. Participants will create banana leaf art from pieces of leaves that are cut and pasted onto wood. Ages: 8 – 14. Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

SESSION 2: Mud Cloth Painting, July 16, 2025, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Description: Participants will learn about the tradition, symbols, and process of Korhogo-style mud cloth and create their own work of art. Ages: 8 – 14.

Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

All workshops are free, but you must reserve your seat, and space is limited. Register at least one week before the respective workshop(s) by emailing kathyeea65@gmail.com.

SESSION 3: Paper Flowers, July 23, 2025, from 2 – 4 p.m.

In this workshop, students will create beautiful flowers out of different types of paper products such as tissue paper, paper towels, and coffee filters. You can make traditional flower arrangements and plants. Ages: 8 – 14.

Maximum Number of Participants: 15.

Contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com if you have additional questions.

The Tioga County Youth Bureau provided funds to support this free workshop series.