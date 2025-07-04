The Old Coot can’t get the answer fast enough

By Merlin Lessler —

I don’t know if you’re a fan of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show where your answer has to be in the form of a question, but I am, to a degree. That rule was strictly adhered to; contestants often spit out the correct answer, but not in the form of a question; the response wasn’t accepted.

The rule has gradually eroded over the years: the host will look at the responder in a questioning manner, giving them a second or two to realize their error and restate it in the proper form. All well and good; that format was a gimmick that worked. The show has been on the air since 1964 with a few gaps in that long string of time.

I started watching it when Art Fleming was the host, and it aired during the noon hour when I was often at home for lunch. I could get a few dozen answers before a contestant beat me to the punch.

Over time, the questions got harder, the contestants got smarter, and I got dumber and slower. I now rarely blurt out the correct answer before they do, and I do a lot of blurting, mostly in error.

My recollection reflex is compromised. The people on the show are just too quick, cheating me of the opportunity to puff up my ego. The only way I might have a chance of shouting out a correct answer before they spoil things for me is to DVR the show,, and when I watch it, pause it right after the question is asked, giving me a minute to dig a response out of the cobwebs in my brain. Then, forward the recording to see if I was right.

I haven’t resorted to that solution yet. Maybe I never will. It just seems like too much of an effort. So, for now, I’ll sit back with a dunce cap on my head and call it a victory if I get one correct answer before the brainiacs cut me off at the pass.

Comments? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.