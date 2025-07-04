Letter: A Flagless Flag Day

It’s a gray, damp day. Not the kind for outdoor activities. As I lifted the Pennysaver from the box, I was struck by the headline, “It’s time to celebrate!” It was in reference to the upcoming Strawberry Festival, but I couldn’t help but notice the non-celebratory dankness of our street. It’s Flag Day, and yet no one is flying their flag, including me!

I began to chastise myself as I walked back toward the house, only to hear a wee small voice say, “Why? Why haven’t you put out the flag?” And without hesitation, the answer that came was – “Flag Day has been stained this year by a narcissist and his multi-million dollar military parade to celebrate a 79th revolution around the sun.”

Why would I want to fly the Stars and Stripes and risk being misunderstood as a supporter of the constitutional misuse of active duty Marines in L.A., or of his use of Capitol Police to arrest and handcuff a Vietnam veteran who was taken, hobbling away without his confiscated walker, or to honor a draft dodger’s vainglorious need for constant recognition?

His consistent insults of veterans and active military alike are insupportable by those of us who have risked our lives to serve our country and taken seriously our vow to uphold the Constitution of the United States. That goes for the flag, too.

(The writer is an author, community journalist, veteran, and retired clergyman living in Owego.)

Sincerely,

R.W. White

Owego, N.Y.