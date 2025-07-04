Waverly man arrested after making transactions with the victim’s debit card

On June 18, 2025, New York State Police in Owego arrested Timothy Davis, age 42 of Waverly, New York, for the class “D” felony of grand larceny in the third degree.

On June 10, it was reported to the New York State Police that a victim discovered Davis spent thousands of dollars from their bank account after taking the victim’s bank card without permission. A trooper was able to make contact with Davis, and he was arrested and processed at State Police Owego.

Davis was then transported to the Tioga County Jail for centralized arraignment.