Remembering Connor Sellars #00

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Connor J. Sellars, a well-known race car driver in the Southern Tier and surrounding region, passed away on June 6 due to a tragic accident. He was 26.

A celebration of Connor’s life was held on June 13 at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jay Geistdorfer officiating. Connor was laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Owego.

Pastor Jay remarked at the service, “We are here to celebrate the life of Connor and to be grateful for the time we spent with him.”

A caption describing the video recording of the service posted online reads, “Connor lived life at full throttle, with fearless energy, deep loyalty, and a heart that touched everyone lucky enough to know him. From his early days on the track to his adventurous spirit, Connor made every moment count and brought people together with his strength, humility, and joy.”

Snapshots of Connor’s life were shared in the recorded video, which included numerous photos of his early days of racing as a youngster and present day with his famed #00.

One batch of photos, accompanied by the Chris Stapleton song “Broken Halos,” seemed a fitting tribute to Connor. The poignant tune, as Stapleton has described to his fans, was inspired by people who died long before their time.

A long-time friend of Connor’s, Caleb Goodrich, offered the eulogy and expressed, “Connor had a fearless persona, and he pushed us every day to be our best. He was loving, compassionate, and hilarious, and all of that molded him into the man he was both on and off the track,” and, in addition, he shared, “He took life by the wheel and steered it the way he wanted to.”

Connor graduated from Owego Free Academy in 2017, and went on to earn an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from SUNY-Broome. As his obituary noted, he was a skilled carpenter and a jack of all trades, and worked as a CDL driver at Taylor/ Casella.

It was Connor’s passion for racing that many will remember him for. The racing community, from Tioga County to the entire Southern Tier, and all across New York State and beyond, was touched by his skills and determination.

Connor began racing at age five, and after joining the Southern Tier Microd Club, his true love for the sport began. Those first years of his racing journey led him to over 300 wins and nearly 30 NYSMA championships.

Connor went on to compete in the NASCAR Sunoco Modifieds at age 15. In 2018 at Chemung Speedway, he earned the prestigious title of NASCAR Whelen Track Champion in his fourth year.

A highlight of Connor’s racing career was the opportunity to attend a NASCAR banquet in Charlotte, N.C., which celebrated his achievements. At just 18, he was mingling alongside other notable NASCAR icons.

Always ready for a new challenge, Connor then took on dirt racing. Starting out in the Crate Sportsman, he quickly advanced to the 358 Modified Class. Among several tracks in the region, Orange County Speedway became an all-time favorite.

Several in the racing community offered heartfelt sympathy. The Facebook group “Next Generation Racing,” based out of Beaver Dams, N.Y., shared these words: “Connor Sellars has left a lasting impact. To honor his memory, each car now carries a memorial sticker with Connor’s name and number, a quiet but powerful reminder of the legacy he left behind.”

At Thunder Mountain Speedway, located in Center Lisle, N.Y., a special “In Loving Memory of Connor Sellars” was added to their weekly race on June 14. Thunder Mountain Speedway also posted on their Facebook page that Connor was “A cherished member of our racing family.”

Connor’s grandfather, Charlie Sellars, an ardent supporter of his grandson’s career, attended most of his races and often joined him in the Winner’s Circle for photos.

Charlie appreciates the outpouring of support from the community and was quite touched by the tremendous acknowledgment from fellow race car drivers who brought in two race cars for the funeral. Charlie said a clean and sparkling Taylor/ Casella truck also played a part.

Charlie shared via a phone conversation, “He was the best racer to come out of this area in a long time.”

A touching last line in the obituary stated, “The checkered flag may have fallen, but Connor’s impact remains in the stories we hold close. Always remembered, #00.”

You can read the full obituary at https://emfaheyfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1794/Connor-Sellars/obituary.html. Memorial contributions in memory of Connor J. Sellars may be made to the Owego Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 22, Owego, N.Y. 13827.