Primary elections are Tuesday

Tioga County’s Local Primary Election is Tuesday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To vote in this election, you must be enrolled in the Republican Party and live in the 5th County Legislative District (Barton Districts 1, 2, and 3), the Town of Berkshire, or the Town of Owego.

There will be no primaries in Tioga County for the Democratic, Conservative, or Working Families parties. There will be no primaries in the following jurisdictions in Tioga County: Barton election districts 4, 5, and 7, Town of Candor, Town of Newark Valley, Town of Nichols, Town of Richford, Town of Spencer, and Town of Tioga.

Offices and candidates to be voted on in the 2025 Local Primary Election include the following:

For County Legislator in District 5, Dennis M. Mullen and Andrew Aronstam are on the ballot.

For the Town of Berkshire Supervisor, Richard P. Mosher and Michael S. Simmons are on the ballot for this race.

George A. Hoffmier, Jr. and William J. Spoonhower are vying for the Town of Berkshire Highway Superintendent appointment.

In the town of Owego, Gary L. Hellmers, John M. Loftus, and Joseph Dapolito are on the ballot; Michael A. Roberts and Mark R. Clark are vying for the Highway Superintendent appointment.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, Berkshire Town Hall, Campville Fire Station, Living Water Baptist Church, Owego United Methodist Church, Owego’s Shared Services Building, the Apalachin United Methodist Church, and the Park Terrace United Methodist Church.

To find your polling place, or for more election information, including results on election night, visit https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/ or contact the Tioga County Board of Elections by calling (607) 687-8218.