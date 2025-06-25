Readers’ Column for the week of June 22, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words. With the primary election coming up on June 24, we will not be running any comments political in nature. They will resume in the June 29 print edition.

I just have a question about marijuana. Is it legal? Can you smoke it and drive a vehicle? Just wondering; I’m not a smoker, but I see a lot of people where I live smoking and driving a vehicle. So just wondering if it’s safe for people out there. Thank you.

~

Very disappointed to see how poorly Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley is being taken care of. The grass is 2-feet tall in sections. Do better.

~

Is anyone considering making the Church Street/ Main Street intersection a 4-way? It might be safer. Thank you.

~

To the village of Newark Valley: don’t you think our money could be used in other places than a parking lot that nobody uses? There goes $70,000 of our tax dollars down the drain. We need a road guy, not a carpenter.

~

Can I go to Vestal High if I live on Pennsylvania Avenue? Is OFA a good school?

~

I agree with the commenter about residents not being heard in the Village of Newark Valley board meetings. I too got tired of the board just plowing ahead with plans and not listening to residents. It is bound to collapse someday.

~

The Town of Owego shot itself in the foot again, moving toward banning the use of “Jake Brakes.” If they follow through, they are inviting a lawsuit by the Jacobs Company. There are several brands of diesel compression brakes; to single out one manufacturer is totally discriminatory.