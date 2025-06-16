Early voting for the 2025 Local Primary Election Underway

The Tioga County Board of Elections is reminding eligible voters that they can vote early for the 2025 Primary Election. Primary Day is June 24, but for nine days starting June 14, any eligible voter residing in certain jurisdictions in Tioga County may vote at the Tioga County Early Voting Center during designated voting times.

Remember that New York State has closed primaries, meaning you must be an enrolled member of the party holding a primary to vote in that primary. To be eligible to vote in this year’s primary, you must be enrolled in the Republican Party and live in the 5th County Legislative District (includes Barton election districts 1, 2, and 3), the Town of Berkshire, or the Town of Owego.

There will be no primaries in Tioga County for the Democratic, Conservative, or Working Families parties. There will be no primaries in the following jurisdictions in Tioga County: Barton election districts 4, 5, and 7, Town of Candor, Town of Newark Valley, Town of Nichols, Town of Richford, Town of Spencer, and Town of Tioga.

Tioga County will have one Early Voting Center open for early voting, which will be located at the Tioga County Board of Elections, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, New York.

The Tioga County Early Voting Center will be open before the June 24th Primary Election during the following times: Saturday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, June 16, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, June 17, noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; June 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Tioga County Early Voting Center is accessible in accordance with ADA guidelines.

If you have any questions, please call the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or email to VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.