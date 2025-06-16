Owego Fire Department Announces Progress on Roof Project at Historic Central Station

The Owego Fire Department announced on June 11 that coordination with New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) has resumed, and preparations are now underway to allow the long-anticipated roof replacement project at the Central Fire Station to move forward.

Following a temporary breakdown in communication and information sharing with the Fire Department, which led to understandable frustration, NYSEG and the department have reestablished contact and resolved the issues that had delayed progress. As a result, plans to safely de-energize the overhead power lines near the station have been finalized, enabling roofing contractors to begin their work.

“We are grateful that we’re now moving in the right direction,” said Fire Chief Eric Hawkins. “We recognize that recent communication gaps may have caused confusion, but we’re happy to report that everyone is now aligned and working together to protect this historic structure.”

Central Station, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has experienced ongoing water damage due to a deteriorating roof. These repairs are critical to preserving the building’s structural integrity and ensuring the continued, uninterrupted operation of emergency services housed within.

The Owego Fire Department extends sincere thanks to NYSEG and local officials for their renewed partnership and support. Additional updates will be shared with the public as the project advances.