‘Thousands of One’ takes the stage for Friday’s Block Party; Soul, gospel, funk, hip-hop, and reggae set the tone for the festival’s fireworks show

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A popular regional act, Thousands of One, is scheduled to perform during the Friday Night Strawberry Festival Block Party on June 20.

Taking the Casella Sound Stage on the Courthouse Square at 8:15 p.m., Thousands of One, based out of Tompkins County, New York, will bring their dynamic energy to the stage, with their set leading up to the fireworks show slated for 9:30 p.m.

The band thrives on engaging with the audience and will be performing danceable tunes, all revolving around a fusion of soul, gospel, funk, hip-hop, and reggae.

Their first appearance at the Strawberry Festival, Thousands of One, formed 22 years ago, is comprised of lead vocalist Jhakeem Haltom, Mark Karlsen on saxophone and flute, Joel Blizzard on drums, Brent Eva playing bass guitar, Jake Roberts on guitar, Chad Lieberman on keyboards, and Ramsi Fulcher as D.J. and lending backup vocals.

Thousands of One has a substantial following all around Upstate New York and beyond and has performed at various venues and festivals. The list is vast and includes the Ithaca Reggae Fest, the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival, the Ithaca Commons Summer Concert Series, and Peterson’s Tavern in Binghamton, just to name a few. Closer to home, Thousands of One has taken the stage at the Ransom Steele Tavern in Apalachin and jammed at the John Barleycorn in Owego.

When asked what fest-goers can expect at the Friday Night Block Party, Haltom responded enthusiastically, “It will be a spirited live show. We create original music,” and added, “We like to make connections with the audience, and our music will encourage you to break out and dance.”

As musicians, Thousands of One enjoy the creative process and are passionate about delivering an authentic feeling of love and friendship to their listeners. Their music blends together other aspects like neo-soul, gospel, and rhythm and blues and, in turn, results in a distinct groove and sound all their own.

Haltom noted, though, that Thousands of One doesn’t fall into one specific genre of music and remarked, “It’s all original music, and we may perform a cover from time to time,” and added that delivering authenticity and inspirational lyrics has been a highlight of their musical journey.

Thousands of One often weaves into their lyrics a passion for the area in which they live, such as lyrics that describe nearby Cayuga Lake or the Susquehanna.

Haltom remarked, “Our lyrics are deep and contagious,” and he added, to “create a magical experience.”

“We all share a common experience here,” Haltom said, and noted, “We want our listeners to come together as one and share that together.”

Several songs, including “No Separation,” which Haltom describes as inspirational, urge listeners to realize that if everyone comes together as one and shares common experiences, existing together is made better.

And then, in the song “Hidden Treasures,” Haltom notes that, “There is a hidden treasure within each of us, in our hearts and consciousness.”

Descriptions by others of Thousands of One have expressed, “A band born to change society through music,” to “The band educates and feeds you beautiful arrangements, harmonies, and soul-driven music that has a message.”

Thousands of One takes the role of educating to another level, too. Haltom is a dean at a charter school, and Joel is a high school teacher.

Haltom shared, “We are all working with young people to inspire the next generation.”

For more information about Thousands of One, find them on Facebook and Instagram.