Owego Gymnastics votes to pie a coach!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center held a collection during the month of May for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Soap for Hope” campaign. Athletes and parents brought in donations of hygiene products to the center, which will be distributed by TCRM to individuals in the community.

Jana Bowen, Executive Director at Owego Gymnastics, noted that their group has consistently donated both hygiene and food products at various times for many years.

At a gathering on June 3, a special task was at hand, though it proved to be a successful way to garner enthusiasm for athletes to participate in the May donation campaign.

Each donation made by an athlete earned a vote. Votes were then cast to nominate a coach to take a pie to the face.

The coach who received the most votes was Taekwondo instructor Coach Brad Schuyler. He did receive a heads-up a few days before so he could prepare for the moment.

Athletes, coaches, parents, and special guest Sister Mary O’Brien of TCRM gathered inside the gym for the occasion.

Coach Schuyler even changed out a chair just to ensure he was prepared for the pie hit. He asked for a showing of hands from athletes who voted for him and chuckled when he saw many hands raised.

Sister Mary was selected as the pie thrower. As she was winding up her throwing arm, Coach Schuyler took a moment to thank everyone for donating to TCRM.

And then, athletes counted down from five to one. Athletes cheered as the pie was tossed, and Coach Schuyler showed his tumbling skills as he went backward off of a stool after the impact.

Items collected included shampoo, various soaps, toothpaste, bath tissue, laundry detergent, and much more.

Sister Mary thanked the athletes for their donations and mentioned that hygiene products are one of the most requested types of needed items at TCRM.

Sister Mary remarked, “It is such a blessing to have the community’s support to help their friends and neighbors.”

To learn more about Tioga County Rural Ministry, visit their website, https://tcrm.org. Donations are accepted at any time at their location at 146 Central Ave. in Owego, N.Y. Call ahead with questions at (607) 687-3021.

To learn more about Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, call them at (607) 687-2458, or visit their website, https://owegogymnastics.com.