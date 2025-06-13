Owego Girls Lacrosse team wins championship!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Owego Girls Lacrosse team brought home the Section IV, Class C championship on May 29. The River Hawks defeated Johnson City by a score of 13-6 to claim the victory following games at Chenango Forks High School.

Escorting the team back to the OA Campus were the local police and area responders.

Owego is preparing to take on the Section IX champion on Saturday, June 7, at Chenango Valley High School for the opening round of the state tournament.

Girls Varsity Lacrosse coach Ashlee Marsh shared that the team has been practicing daily and working to improve their sticks to prepare for the regional game versus New Paltz. In addition, she said that the team has been watching a lot of films and adjusting their play based on the competition.

Marsh started coaching in the Girls Varsity Lacrosse program in 2019. She played field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse in her own high school days.

Coach Marsh shared, “Growing up, sports were a huge part of my life and gave me some of my best memories. Now, having the opportunity to give back by coaching the very sports I loved as a kid is incredibly rewarding,” adding, “I feel honored to help inspire and guide the next generation of athletes.”

Lacrosse, Marsh noted, is exciting for young athletes because it fosters strong friendships and builds confidence and leadership. Not only is it a sport, she said, but it is a fun and empowering experience for young girls. The Owego Girls Lacrosse program started about 25 years ago.

Many of today’s players began playing youth lacrosse in the OA Youth Lacrosse Club, which was started in 2017. Marsh explained that the club helps form the basics as well as develop a love for the game.

In turn, the Varsity Girls Lacrosse players often officiate youth games, run clinics, and host a yearly youth night.

Marsh also coaches field hockey and explained that there are several similarities between the two sports. Both, she said, are fast-paced and team-oriented and also involve good communication and collaboration. Each sport requires excellent stick-handling skills and involves passing, shooting, and defending goals.

Several of the OFA Varsity Girls lacrosse players also play field hockey, so the dynamics of speed, coordination, and strategy are ongoing throughout the school sports seasons.

Two players who started their lacrosse careers at a very young age are Shannon Maslin and Madison McEvoy. Both starters on the Varsity roster since they were in ninth grade, they have achieved remarkable milestones. Maslin accomplished 500 career saves in goal, and McEvoy racked up 200 career goals. Coach Marsh also noted that Lexi Herceg hit 100 goals last season.

When asked about the upcoming game on June 7, Coach Marsh said that she is proud of her entire team and commented, “We feel very confident as a team and a coaching staff going into this game on Saturday. We will put our teamwork and skills together that we have been working on all season.”

Marsh is grateful to those that gave the team a memorable escort after the sectional win. Marsh also wants to thank the team’s parents and Owego community for their encouragement, energy, and belief in the team throughout the season.

Coach Marsh added, “The support means the world to us and played a big part in our success!”

In other OA Schools sports news, the Owego Flag Football team recently advanced to the state semifinals, and Coach Marsh expressed, “This has been an epic spring season for both our Girls Varsity Lacrosse team and our Girls Varsity Flag Football team. Both teams, with numerous dual athletes, have dedicated their hearts and souls to winning double sectional titles, something no other teams in Section IV have done,” adding, “And a special shoutout to Coach Virkler for his amazing coaching staff.”