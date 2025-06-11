Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 26, 2025 through June 1, 2025 there were 162 calls for service, six traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. There were two Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Lucas J. Matteson, 40, Owego N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for criminal possession of Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor). Matteson was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cole W. Duffek, 32, Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) after an investigation of Trespassing on River Street. Duffek was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego NY, was arrested for Menacing a Police Officer (D Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony), following an investigation of Persons Annoying on North Avenue. Wilcox was arraigned in the Town of Owego Court and released on his own recognizance due to the New York State Bail Reform Law. Wilcox made a Village of Owego Court appearance on June 3 and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $500 cash, $1,000.00 bail bond, or $5,000 property bond.

Jeremy J. Peters, 50, Owego NY, was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for failure to appear in court for stalking in the fourth degree (misdemeanor). Peters was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.