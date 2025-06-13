‘It Ain’t Necessarily So’ at TCHS

On Saturday, June 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will be hosting a very special program, “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”

“It Ain’t Necessarily So” is an afternoon of storytelling through drama and songs from American Black History, with original pieces written by Brenda Cave James and historical spirituals performed by Brenda Cave James, Regina Ezell, and Kathye Edwina Arrington.

The program will be held in the Main Gallery on the upper level of the museum at 110 Front St. in Owego. The program is part of the African American Diaspora and the museum’s continued commitment to the John Honey Jones Endowment.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, which is administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

The program is free and open to the public.

For further information, call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.