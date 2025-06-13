Birthday celebration planned for ‘Celia the Tree’

An upcoming community event to celebrate the 100th birthday of Celia “the Tree” will take place on June 20, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Little Meadows Park and Playground, located at 819 Pennsylvania Ave. in Little Meadows, Pa.

Celia “the tree” was planted by Gwendolyn Fox and her class between 1924 and 1926. They named it Celia after Gwendolyn’s mother.

The celebration is in honor of Celia’s 100th birthday. All are invited to come and share memories of the school and the tree.

At 3 p.m. they will sing “Happy Birthday to Celia” and have cake. Bring a dish to share and your own lawn chair or blanket. The event will be held rain or shine.