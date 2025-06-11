Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi all! My name is Sunny. I am a male tabby who was a stray that Pat Williams took in from the cold this past winter. I am so glad she did this for us cats. We were very cold outside. She gave us food and had a garage with a heated floor. Boy, was that nice after freezing our toes outside.

She took very good care of us and sat in the garage and petted us. I sure wish it were sunny outside. The rain makes us all miserable.

Anyway, Pat went to heaven last month, and we are all alone now. Gail was called to try and find homes for the last two of us. Sarah and I are the only ones left. I still need to go to a vet and get fixed, but we are working on that.

I like people and other cats, so if you think you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for me or Sarah. Sarah is already fixed.

Donations for our vet bills and food can be made at Agway in Owego in a donation box or at the Owego Emporium on the first and third Sundays, or at Up the Creek Consignment. Bottles and cans are always appreciated at the Redemption Center, where there is a jar to donate as well.

Have a great summer!