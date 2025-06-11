Strawberry Festival weekend to kick off on June 19 with 5K Run/Walk at Hickories Park

The Strawberry Festival’s 5K Run/Walk, presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace and Tioga State Bank as the official start to the highly anticipated Strawberry Festival weekend, will take place on Thursday, June 19, at Hickories Park in Owego. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at the pavilion near the bandshell.

To start off the event, a free Kids’ Fun Run begins at 5:15 p.m. Parents must register their children on the day of the race. The Kids’ Fun Run is open to ages 12 and under. Kids registered for the race will receive a numbered race bib, as well as a participation medal.

The 5K Walk/Run begins at 6 p.m., with participants receiving an exclusive 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival 5K medal, designed by local artist Ann Pellegrino and donated by Tri-Town Insurance, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K.

The 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the 5K, in addition to the Ice Cream Works truck and Pit Stop Popcorn, among others.

Owego Rotary, a partner in this effort, will be onsite to assist with the roads, ensuring a safe race for the kids, runners, and walkers! The Tioga County Public Health Department will be handing out water to the runners.

And don’t forget to visit the Strawberry Festival’s Block Party on Friday, from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Owego; Saturday’s main event kicks off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego and runs until 5 p.m.

You can learn more at www.owego.org.