BBQ competition and music fest to support ALS awareness set for May 31

By Wendy Post —

The fourth annual “Shady Strong” BBQ competition and music festival is scheduled for May 31, 2025, and will be held at the historic Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adults are $10, and children under 12 are free.

Shady Strong, a non-profit, is dedicated to raising awareness of ALS, and strives to enhance the quality of life for those dealing with the disease. The organization provides both financial and emotional support to individuals battling ALS, as well as extending some support to caregivers.

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and results in the loss of muscle control. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing, or slurred speech. Eventually, ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe.

ALS currently has no cure and is often associated with the baseball great Lou Gehrig. It is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Shady Strong event coincides with the nationwide observance of ALS, and the MLB’s remembrance of Lou Gehrig.

Featured at the event is a Mardis Gras-themed BBQ competition. Several teams from all over New York State will be perfecting their recipes of mouthwatering goodness. A panel of judges will determine the competition winners. The event was inspired by Robert Shady, a 1963 Candor graduate lettered in four sports. He worked for 42 years at Lockheed Martin and was also involved in many local organizations.

“Bob” passed away in October 2019 at the age of 75. He had battled ALS for 17 months. According to his family, it was Bob’s generous and selfless nature, along with his legacy of service to others, that inspired Shady Strong.

Kristin shared a startling statistic in last year’s interview that “Vietnam veterans are ten times more likely to get ALS.”

According to the ALS Association at als.org, veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces are more likely to be diagnosed with ALS than people who did not serve in the military.

The reason for the statistic is unknown. The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs has recognized ALS as a service-connected disease, so veterans can seek financial and medical support.

For more information about the Shady Strong event, visit shadystrong.com, or you can find them on Facebook or contact Kristin Oliver, CEO and Founder, at (607) 725-4739.