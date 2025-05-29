AMBA Wellness Program is coming to Owego on May 31

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is sponsoring its 53rd Annual AMBA Wellness Program on Saturday, May 31, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

The AMBA Wellness Program includes a panel of over 30 blood tests for coronary disease, liver and kidney diseases, anemia, diabetes, liver disease, and other tests. The cost for the panel is $44, a $15 specimen collection fee, and a $7 processing fee.

The following optional tests are available for an additional fee and require a script from your physician: Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), TSH, Vitamin D, Hemoglobin A1C, and Insure colon-rectal kit.

Checks for the blood lab are to be made out to AMBA Wellness Program, and the $7 processing fee made out separately to NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna by May 30. There will be no walk-ins, and if a prescription is required from your physician, please have it with you to have your blood work done.