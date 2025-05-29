The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is sponsoring its 53rd Annual AMBA Wellness Program on Saturday, May 31, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.
The AMBA Wellness Program includes a panel of over 30 blood tests for coronary disease, liver and kidney diseases, anemia, diabetes, liver disease, and other tests. The cost for the panel is $44, a $15 specimen collection fee, and a $7 processing fee.
The following optional tests are available for an additional fee and require a script from your physician: Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), TSH, Vitamin D, Hemoglobin A1C, and Insure colon-rectal kit.
Checks for the blood lab are to be made out to AMBA Wellness Program, and the $7 processing fee made out separately to NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna by May 30. There will be no walk-ins, and if a prescription is required from your physician, please have it with you to have your blood work done.
Be the first to comment on "AMBA Wellness Program is coming to Owego on May 31"