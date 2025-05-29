2025 Bassett Foundation Scholars Honored at American Legion Post 401

Outstanding Tioga County students in the graduating Class of 2025 and their families from Candor, Newark Valley, and Owego were honored on Sunday, May 18, at American Legion Post 401 by the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation.

Family scholarships recognizing strong community service, academic achievement, and creative leadership in Tioga County were presented along with a $500 educational award for continued higher education.

CHBYF Vice President Bob Bassett stated, “It was a record number of scholarships for our Foundation in its 32nd year. It was wonderful to see the support of parents, family members, and other mentors.”

CHBYF extended thanks to the parents, teachers, and school counselors; the Bassett Foundation Board of Directors, especially Zachary Krassin and Ryan Marchewka; American Legion Post 401 and its members and servant leaders; and scholarship supporters Scott Smith and Son, Chemung Canal Trust Company, The Neighborhood Redemption Center, The Owego Pennysaver, Carol’s Cafe, the Halliday family, the Marchewka family, and the Community Foundation for South Central New York.

“A special thanks to community leaders Ken Patterson, Eudora Shuler, David Geller, Roger Westgate, Tom McEnteer, Colleen Dewey-Wright, Dan Halliday, and the entire Woodburn family,” Bassett added.

Scholarship recipients and their scholarships were as follows:

The Robert Van Rensselaer Bassett Scholarship: Joseph Mikels, OFA; Oliverr Solowiej, OFA.

The Charles and Harriet Hibberd Bassett Scholarship: Shannon Maslin, OFA; Madison McEvoy, OFA; Eleanora Palmer, OFA; Isabella Silvestri, OFA; Mariana Slocum, OFA; and Alexis Herceg, OFA.

The David P. Beere Family Scholarship: Ashleigh Steele, OFA; Haditha Hussian Ali, OFA.

The Robert Merwin Family Fine Arts Scholarship: Anna Hodges, OFA.

The Colleen and David Dewey-Wright Theatre Arts Scholarship: Matthew Wood, OFA.

The Louise and Robert Woodburn Family Scholarship: Kayla Coppage, OFA.

The Eudora and Fred Shuler Family Scholarship: Olivia Dodge, OFA.

Boldman-McEnteer History Education Scholarship: Annabeth VanTol, OFA; Molly Hartjen, OFA; and Noah Banks, Candor Central School.

Halliday- Eaton Family STEM Scholarship: Bianca Milewski, Newark Valley High School.

Roger Westgate Family Creative Arts Scholarship: Ryleigh Bowman, Candor Central School.