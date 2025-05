Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 13, 2025, property located at 389 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Emily Witman to Matthew Laubach for $139,000.

On May 14, 2025, property located at 830 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Steven and Jean Hill to Ryan Hill for $55,000.

On May 15, 2025, property located at 258 Madigan Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael and Camcie Foster to Jason Troxel and Fallon Huck for $38,000.

On May 16, 2025, property located at 18 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Marjorie Knight to Wendy Nash for $150,000.

On May 16, 2025, property located at 3440 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Richard and Stacey Bradstreet to Marissa Berthiaume for $133,000.

On May 16, 2025, property located at Tobey Road, Town of Owego, from Francis and Cheryl Demara to Sequoia Terrace LLC for $200,000.

On May 16, 2025, property located at 250 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Raymond to Faith Bergman for $292,500.

On May 16, 2025, property located at 341 Tilbury Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael Parks to Jeffrey and Cynthia Chandler for $225,000.

On May 16, 2025, property located at 9 Beth Place, from Kelly Cone to Rebecca Kaminski for $180,000.

On May 16, 2025, property located at 364 West Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Walter and Helena Kobylarz to Deaven Rought for $165,000.

On May 19, 2025, property located at Roe Road, Town of Candor, from Steven Seamon to Denise Archer for $30,000.

On May 19, 2025, property located at 471 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Candor Amish Church, Allen Shelter as Trustee and Deacon to James and Marie Weaver for $23,625.

On May 19, 2025, property located at 194 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Dale Fay to Jennifer Allen for $150,000.