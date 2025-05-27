Tioga County residents receive Real Heroes Award

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross hosted its annual Real Heroes Breakfast on May 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, located at 225 Water St. in Binghamton, N.Y.

The formal program featured the introduction of several everyday heroes from our communities, who formed a procession while carrying flags inside the ballroom. They received extra honors by being seated on a stage in front of guests gathered for the occasion.

The event honors local heroes from across New York’s Southern Tier as well as Susquehanna County, Pa., who have demonstrated exceptional service to others, along with exuding a spirit of humanitarianism.

Real Hero Awards were presented in twelve categories, including Animal Rescue, Blood/Donor Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan Adult and Youth, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military, and Workplace Safety.

Four individuals from Tioga County were recognized for the Adult Good Samaritan Award, where they were honored for their heroic and lifesaving assistance. Recognized were Maggie Hogan, Fritz Rudin, Danielle Wagner, and Everett Wagner.

The host of the breakfast noted, “A Good Samaritan can also come to the aid of another living creature, and not just a human. In this case, it took considerable bravery and courage because it was a black bear that needed help.”

The bear had been spotted by multiple individuals around Tioga County in June 2024 with a large piece of tin on its head. NYS DEC and Wildlife Rescue attempts had been unsuccessful.

Everett Wagner first spotted the bear in one of the Wagner fields, and then together with Fritz Rudin, Danielle Wagner, and Maggie Hogan, they decided to take action.

Initially, the plan was to chase the bear until it became tired, and they attempted to put a lasso around its neck. After several attempts, Danielle then came up with an idea to put a rope and vegetable oil on the bear’s neck, with hopes that the tin would slide off.

With careful maneuvering, they put a rope with some vegetable oil on the bear’s neck, and the tin did slide off.

In a recorded video shown at the Real Heroes Breakfast, Fritz shared, “Now we have another problem. The bear had been previously incapacitated, but soon he was quite alert and could see!”

The minute the bear became free, it ran off. The four could tell the bear was weak and tired after the horrific ordeal, but they were all happy to see the bear careen away.

Rudin had shared in a previous story for this publication, “Growing up on a farm we’ve rescued animals from all sorts of different situations.”

This situation was indeed one that will have a lasting memory for all involved, and a grateful bear returned to roaming the wooded countryside.

Marissa Sweeney of Mirabito’s Cares Program stated at the ceremony, “Mirabito is proud to support those with courage and compassion, and who show deep responsibility to their communities. In this case, it was a very lucky bear,” adding, “Nothing short of inspiring, these four individuals have shown what it means to be a good neighbor and protector of the land, and also a good Samaritan.”

Each year, the Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter helps hundreds of families affected by local disasters such as home fires, floods, and winter storms by providing food, shelter, clothing, and financial support.

The Red Cross also provides hundreds of critical services to active and retired members of the military as well as their families and trains thousands of area residents in skills such as CPR/AED, Aquatics Safety, First Aid, and Caregiving.

In addition, the Red Cross manages blood donation services, a lifesaving program for those in need.

To learn more, visit http://www.redcross.org.