Letter: We Are All Immigrants 

A number of folks have asked about our “flag project” and we are happy to share the story. We grew up in communities that were as rich as they were diverse. There were folks whose families had lived in the area for decades living next to folks who had only recently come to this country. Most people were drawn to the area because of good, steady jobs and the ability to make a better life for their families.

Many of the workers worked “the Line” meaning they were working on the assembly lines, while others worked in industries that supported these main industries. Others worked in laundries, restaurants, service stations, groceries, and farms.

For the most part, these new arrivals came with little more than the clothes on their backs. They were not all escaping wars, though many were. A number knew that the United States offered them something that their home countries could not: freedom and security.

Certainly, there were struggles, as there are in most every human interaction. In a relatively small region, you can still find a large Arab population near a large Jewish population. In addition, we could find Poles, Germans, Chinese, Irish, African Americans, Japanese, Russians, and so many other groups, all living in a small area together. The strength of these communities was, in part, due to the mix of peoples who called it home.

We are distressed by the number of people who feel that DEI programs are bad and that we need to get rid of these to keep the nation strong. They do not seem to understand a couple of things that we have learned. First, a nation can only be strong if the people remain dedicated to the well-being of all. Second, as long as an open and respectful discourse can be maintained, all problems are fixable.

One of the key strengths of this country has always been that we are made up of people from all over: people of different skill levels and abilities. People who came here for a better life. All they ask is to be treated fairly and equitably. To be included in the American Dream that we are all enjoying and that our ancestors helped to create.

In working on our genealogies, we found that, like most of us, our families came here from all over. Many of our ancestors came here with little money but armed with a powerful dream: to make a better place for their family. A portion of our family (those from the British Isles) came to this country before it was a country. Some fought in the American Revolution, or the American Revolt, depending on which side you were on (we had family on both sides of that little spat, as well as some who were pacifists).

Other branches came from the European mainland (some before the countries we now see on the map existed). Still, others came to this new land from Scandinavia to farm and build ships.

As you drive past our home, you will see flags flying in the yard. Some flags you will no doubt recognize, while others may not be as familiar. These flags represent the countries where a portion of our family came from to make a new life. We fly them in honor of the sacrifices our ancestors made to get here and to establish a solid base for our family to grow. Each of this diverse group of ancestors came here as equals and were included in their communities. The collection of flags will change about every week so that our entire family can be recognized. Certainly, if you see a flag you do not recognize, feel free to ask. Each of these 18 flags represents stories from our diverse past.

No doubt, if you look closely at your own family background, you will find that they were a diverse mix of folks. All they asked was to be treated on an equal footing with everyone else and to be included in the American Dream. What more could anyone ask?

Diversity, equity, and inclusiveness are not bad words. They represent the strength of this nation. We may not always live up to the ideal, but our nation has been known as a place that strives to be better, to help those in need get the lift-up they need, and to help those who are less fortunate. The strength of this nation is that all are welcome to come in, to strive for a better life, and to add their stories to the American dream.

English: Some ancestors arrived here before the United Kingdom was formed. Before 1715 our flag flew over England. During and after the British Civil War (in the 1640 and ’50s) several of our ancestors left for the promise of the New World. Some settled in what was to become New England, and others around the Chesapeake Bay in what was Maryland. These families were farmers, weavers, traders, and some were appointed officials. Some were Catholic, and others were Church of England. They came for the promise of religious tolerance and for the promise of a better life.

Our Welsh ancestors came to the New World between 1680 and 1715 after the British Civil War. Some of their lands had been destroyed in the war, and others were fleeing religious intolerance. Many Quakers at the time were being jailed just for being Quakers. These folks came here for the promise of a better life and a more religiously tolerant climate. As Quakers, they felt that all life was precious, and as such, they were pacifists. They came to Philadelphia and Baltimore as farmers and weavers.

Scotland: The Scots left before the troubles with the British got too out of hand. The Battle of Culloden had not yet been fought, but the tensions were rising as they left their homeland for the New World. Most of them came to Philadelphia, which was the primary port of entry for immigrants at the time (1650 to 1740). As farmers, they traveled inland along the Shenandoah River to find rich farmland.

United Kingdom: Following the English unification in 1715 many of our ancestors left their homes and families to travel to North America. Some went to Canada and others came to what would eventually become the United States. These folks had strong ties with England and they were torn between their love of King and Country and their new found freedoms. They were shopkeepers, farmers and trades persons. They came here to help establish a new nation unlike any on earth, one that was tolerant of all religions and peoples.

Canada: During the American Revolution, some of our ancestors fought for the British or were Loyalists. These individuals had settled in upstate New York and what would become New England. As tensions grew and tempers flared, these folks moved their families to the relative safety of Canada, having seen enough of the devastation of war.

Sincerely,

Douglas Weeks and Tamara Manker Gates

Owego, N.Y.