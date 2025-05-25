Marvin Park vandalized; Police and officials are seeking information

By Wendy Post —

Vandals caused damage at the Tioga County Fairgrounds last weekend, tearing down a portion of the fence, breaking tables, and causing damage at the pavilion dedicated to Matt Porcari, and leaving graffiti behind.

This damage, as improvements at the county fairgrounds are underway and continuing, has left many frustrated. Village officials are checking the 16 cameras on the grounds, and the word is out; the offenders are being sought.

As for the pavilion damage, the fire department posted following the vandalism, writing, “Sometime over this weekend, our pavilion at Marvin Park, the one dedicated to Firefighter Matt Porcari, who gave his life in the line of duty, was vandalized.”

Damage, according to Fire Chief Eric Hawkins, included smashed light fixtures, damaged picnic tables, red paint hurled on the floor and interior walls, and graffiti scrawled on the Pavilion #8 sign.

The department wrote, “This space isn’t just wood and concrete; it’s where we honor Matt’s service and gather with neighbors for fundraisers, family picnics, and moments of remembrance,” adding, “Seeing it defaced hurts everyone who knew Matt and everyone in this department.”

The fire chief, along with the Village Mayor, are encouraging anyone that might have information to contact the Owego Police Department by calling (607) 687-2233. All calls are anonymous.

If you would like to help the department with the pavilion repairs and cleanup, reach out to Chief Hawkins at chief@owegofire.org.