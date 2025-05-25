Two charged following a vacant property check on Taylor Road

During the early morning hours of May 15, 2025, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a property check at a vacant commercial building on Taylor Road in the Town of Owego. While checking the property, deputies encountered two subjects who had unlawfully entered the building and were removing and stealing large amounts of copper wire.

Deputies attempted to detain the subjects; however, they refused verbal commands and fled further into the building. A perimeter was set, and the subjects were eventually taken into custody with the assistance of the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit.

As a result of the investigation, Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 46-year-old Shane S. Kelly of Endicott, N.Y. and 33-year-old Cameron R. Smith of Endicott, N.Y. for charges of Burglary 3rd degree, a Class D felony; criminal mischief 2nd degree, a Class D felony; Grand Larceny 4th degree, a Class E felony; possession of burglar’s tools, a Class A misdemeanor.

Shane S. Kelley was also charged with one count of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Both subjects were arraigned in CAP Court the evening of May 15. Shane Kelly was remanded to the Tioga County Jail with no bail, and Cameron Smith was released on his own recognizance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit and the New York State Police.