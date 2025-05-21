‘News Never Sleeps’ – Owego’s Voice, a community steward and Korean War veteran, remembered

By Wendy Post —

The phone calls that arrived, any time of day or night, always started out with “News Never Sleeps,” a phrase coined by Jim Raftis Sr. of Owego, who passed away on Mother’s Day at the age of 93.

Word of Jim’s passing spread quickly throughout the community, as Jim touched many with his volunteerism, kind words, involvement, commitment, and, most of all, his valuable words of wisdom.

Jim served in Korea in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 as a company clerk for the 21st/171st Station Hospitals. Upon leaving the service, Jim joined IBM Owego in December 1954 as a Human Resources Advisor, retiring in 1998 under the employ of Lockheed Martin.

In addition to his IBM career, Jim was also a well-known voice on the radio, earning him the moniker – “The Voice of Owego.”

In an interview following Jim’s passing, Matt Lewis, from WEBO Radio, expressed his thoughts, stating, “Jim Raftis was known for over 50 years as the ‘Voice of Owego.’ He was the first announcer hired at WEBO when it signed on the air and was a guiding influence within the community and surrounding area for broadcasting, veterans, sports, and religion.”

On a personal level, Lewis stated that he always looked up to him as a mentor and a friend.

“During the time when I was recovering from my bout with cancer, he called me at least twice a week to check on me, and we talked for well over an hour each time,” said Lewis, adding, “Jim cared deeply about the community and the people that live here. He will be greatly missed.”

Jim Raftis, Sr. was also considered to be the “Voice of Owego Little League,” a lifelong passion of Jim’s that carried much involvement throughout the years. Youth enabled to play ball for free was something that Jim was very proud of, and his contributions made it a reality, even up to today.

In a statement from Owego Little League, following Jim’s passing, they wrote, “Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are with the passing of Jim Raftis, one of Owego Little League’s longest supporters. He loved our league and was happy to talk baseball with anyone who would listen at Hyde Park. The ‘Voice of Owego Little League’ will be missed throughout our community. Our thoughts are with the Raftis family.”

In another email, the Owego Hose Teams recalled Jim’s volunteerism through OLL, and specifically the honoring of Jim Raftis Sr. and Dick Franz as Honorary Managers for the “Garden Hoser” tee-ball team at their game at Hyde Park during a previous season.

Jim Raftis, Sr. served Owego Little League as a volunteer since 1955, and as a senior member of the League’s Executive Board. One of the fields at Hyde Park, Raftis Field, was named after his grandfather, Nick Raftis, who was a professional baseball player.

When Patrick Gavin, of the Owego Hose Teams learned of Jim’s passing, he immediately responded, stating, “Jim Raftis was Owego’s esteemed ambassador, starting as editor of the Owego Gazette at the young age of 21 in the 1950s through his nearly 40 years on WEBO radio as the ‘Voice of Owego.’ I will always cherish him referring to me as ‘JR South.’”

Raftis was the voice of local events – from Owego Little League to the annual Veterans Day ceremony – for over 50 years.

A 1950 graduate of Owego Free Academy, Raftis remained in Owego, in The Flats, to be specific, creating a lasting impact for many. As an alum, Raftis supported OFA athletics and broadcast OLL games on WEBO. He was also the founder of the OFA Sports Booster Club. In fact, Raftis was eventually inducted into the Owego Apalachin Athletics Hall of Fame and the Section IV Athletics Hall of Fame for his significant contributions.

A United States Army veteran who served in Korea from 1952 to 1954, Raftis dedicated his life to honoring veterans in Tioga County, and even some of those buried abroad.

As the VFW’s Memorial Day Chairman, Raftis was involved in the creation of the Courthouse Square Memorial, and he maintained the annual Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance for Tioga County veterans. He was also the Master of Ceremonies for the annual Veterans Day event held in Owego.

Jim Raftis was closely connected to the veteran community, keeping track of names, communicating projects, and keeping order, a task that Jim was good at.

In a conversation between Jim and this writer, just days before his passing, I assured him that we understood the assignment. He was thinking about this year’s Memorial Day ceremony and making sure that his work continues. Especially in regard to the veteran community.

On Monday, May 26, these ceremonies will continue, and you can read the details in this week’s Memorial Day story written by JoAnn R. Walter.

The loss to the veteran community cannot be expressed in words, as members of the VFW and beyond begin the mourning of their longtime comrade.

This writer is joining those ranks, although “mentorship” is a good word to define Jim Raftis, Sr., and the loss of his guidance that consistently brought local stories to the forefront of this publication. The loss is immeasurable.

At the ROMEO table in Waverly, N.Y., the members are undoubtedly feeling the loss. This group of elite members gathers at Becky’s in the early morning for conversation, to celebrate birthdays, and to mourn the loss of their members. A plaque on the wall of the tight-knit diner bears the names of its deceased ROMEO members, with Jim R. Raftis Sr. to be added to that list.

But there is no greater loss than to Jim’s family, whose commitment remained solid, and its members whom he held closest to his heart; there were many.

Following the loss of his beloved Virginia in 2022, Jim struggled. Married for 57 years, this loss took a toll on him, although he remained active in his volunteerism and the community. He got by with a little help from his friends.

In a post on social media following his passing, a grandson, Joshua Raftis, wrote, “When trying to put into words what I feel about Gedo’s passing, I keep coming back to the words of Sir Edward Gray as he watched the lamps of London go dark through his office window on the eve of World War I:

‘The lamps are all going out,’ he said ‘and I shall not see their like again in my lifetime.’”

He continued, “With Gedo gone, a great lamp has gone out of my life, and out of the lives of everyone who knew him, both in Owego and beyond. I fear that I will not see his like again in my lifetime.”

Stephanie Raftis, on social media, wrote, “You always said, ‘Let’s take one way there and a different way home.’ What some might have called a quirk, I saw as our shared curiosity. Driving those endless county roads in the 607 with you was more than a ride; it was how I came to know the stories, the history, and the pride you had for the town we all called home.”

She continued, “This morning, it was your time to go home. Not sure how to envision a world without you. Your legacy lives on undoubtedly, and I’ll always be grateful that I got to call you my Gedo.”

Dan Raftis echoed these sentiments, writing, “Today my lunch buddy left for Heaven. God blessed me with not only an amazing grandfather but also a best friend who was there for me in every aspect of my life. I will be forever grateful for all the meals and memories we shared together.”

He petitioned, “In honor of my ‘Gedo,’ please eat your favorite hamburger, call your grandpa, and let him know how much you love him.”

The family will be grieving their greatest loss during this time of remembrance and honor.

A Mass of Christrian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 300 Main St., Owego. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery with full military honors being accorded.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 23, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe and Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego.

You can read his full obituary at https://emfaheyfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1789/James-Raftis-Sr/obituary.html.