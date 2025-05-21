Owego Apalachin Central School District voters approve proposed budget

On May 20, voters in the Owego Apalachin Central School District voted to approve the district’s proposed 2025-2026 school budget of $59,769,964. The budget had a tax levy increase of 1.99 percent.

The final vote was 585 yes and 297 no.

In the second proposition, voters approved the purchase of 5 school buses by the following count: 601 yes and 278 no.

The two Board of Education candidates elected for the two seats were Linda Gretz and Theresa Heimbeucher. Gretz received 569, Heimbeucher 183, and another candidate, Ted McDonald, received 128 votes.

Voters also approved the additional taxpayer funding for the Apalachin Public Library, with 604 voting yes and 277 no.