Readers’ Column for the week of May 18, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words. And please note the new number!

I’m looking for relatives of Lula Whitmarsh Anderson, born in 1872, died in 1906, married to Fred Anderson. They are both buried in Woodbridge Cemetery in Candor. Please help with the mystery. Leave a phone number in this column.

~

I have eight clean five-gallon pails to give away – will deliver. Text to (607) 321-8210.

~

Oh, come on! Taxpayers paid $960,000 for new school buses last year for OACSD! NOW THEY WANT ANOTHER $1,140,160? You are killing the golden goose! A MILLION dollars EVERY YEAR for buses is just insane!

~

It’s 2025, and Tioga County still doesn’t equip its sheriff’s deputies with body cameras. “Too expensive” is the official reason. The 2025 Tioga County budget shows that the public safety budget amounts to $13.5 million, or about 13% of the entire budget. Yet, they can’t afford body cams? Interesting.

~

I would like to send a special thanks to Seth Tarbox for his donation of the delivery of a crusher run to fix potholes at Hope Cemetery. I would also like to thank all those who donate their time. THANKS!

~

FYI – 71% of skateboarders are male. 70% under 18, the largest percentage being age 14. Shouldn’t major funding benefit a wider segment of the population? Just saying.

~

Looked at my current May electric bill from NYSEG and compared it to my May bill from 2024. Over one month, the overall bill increased in cost by 5%! Over the last year, the overall bill increased in cost by 73%, supply cost increased by 86%! My usage pattern hasn’t changed much. NYSEG says the increase is because they cut us a break during COVID; increased costs to meet NYS clean energy goals; aging infrastructure; rising supply costs; extreme cold temperatures, etc. This private, Spanish-owned company has some explaining to do to the public and should do so in a reply to this column.

~

If printing money would end poverty, printing diplomas would end stupidity. — Mama Gump

~

Please vote “NO” for the proposed 7.9% increased school budget on May 20, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Newark Valley High School, the taxpayers should not be paying for unnecessary new signs, steel fences, or paved parking lots.

~

The question to the Village of Owego, why are we losing parking spots on North Avenue for a bus stop that hasn’t been there in years?

~

In the Owego Apalachin Central School budget, I’m noticing that the program component is going up 4 percent, which is probably reasonable, but the administrative component is going up 14 percent. I don’t understand how this is really helping the children of the school district.

~

Duct tape can’t fix stupid, but it can muffle the sound. — Mama Gump

~

My generation had Wonder Woman, this generation wonders what a woman is. — Studebaker Hawk

~

This is to the person who put in the Pennysaver about people dumping brush and things like that on their property and they got their license number. I don’t know if it’s possible, but if you print that license number and if it’s who I think it is, I will let you know in the paper next time.

National Political Viewpoints

Democrats have chosen illegals, criminals, and terrorists over U.S. Citizens!

~

Donald Trump is going to destroy democracy? I really hope so! “Democracy” is what North Korea has. We are a constitutional republic. — Mama Gump

~

I was surprised last week to see a comment that Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk “worked for their money.” This is not factual. Mr. Trump got $400 million from his father, and Mr. Musk got $78 billion in U.S. taxpayer subsidies for his businesses. Most people in the country do not realize that the biggest recipients of welfare in the U.S. is big business. They know how to milk the system better than anyone else.

~

Literally within minutes of Pope Leo XIV being announced, Trump’s social media lapdog, Laura Loomer, tweeted out, “WOKE MARXIST POPE.” Not that we needed further confirmation, but this was the clincher: MAGA is a movement comprising garbage human beings.

~

Is anyone else surprised that Donald Trump has tasked Pete Hegseth with cutting the military budget, including forcing out 20% of our generals, at the same time he is planning a big military parade for his own birthday? A parade that will cost multiple millions of dollars? Every day I wake up and pray that this can’t really be happening.

~

Well, everything Trump promised before the election is nothing but a lie. He’s done nothing. The war in Ukraine is still raging, inflation is going wild, tariffs are killing our economy, unemployment’s up, and as far as the immigrants, he was going to deport all these violent immigrants. He’s deporting anybody he can grab off the street.

~

That program, The View, is horrible! The women on it are a bunch of hate mongers. It should be thrown in the garbage!

~

Trump took an oath to uphold the constitution. Our democracy is being threatened by Trumpism. Trump states, “I don’t know” when asked if he must uphold the Constitution. EVERYONE regardless of party, needs to be very concerned and worried. Trump has already violated the 1st, 5th, 6th, and 11th Amendments of the Constitution, according to judges who have been appointed by Democrats and Republicans, even Republican judges appointed by Trump himself. Trump is not a good president so far. Indeed, he is not even a good American.

~

Let’s see, before the election, I remember Donald Trump saying we’re going to be going after the M 13 gang members, the killers, the murderers, the rapists, and we’re going to get all of the violent people out of this country. They’re going after everybody, and I mean everybody. How long until they start going after Americans who disagree with him? I’m telling you, people need to think about it.