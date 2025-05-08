Gail’s Tails; Spaghetti dinner fundraiser planned for May 10 in Vestal

By Gail Ghinger —

This story is very sad. A very good friend of mine recently passed away very suddenly. A neighbor had moved away last year, and they had some cats that were left behind. They found their way to my friend’s house, who put food out for them. During the winter, they had heated cat houses and a heated water bowl to drink from.

It got below zero, so the garage door was open to them. All five cats came running. They spent the rest of the winter indoors. Well, my friend had these two cats: Fritz, the orange tabby, and Manny, the black one, who was adopted from me five years ago.

Manny and Fritz have become good friends and lived inside as the only two cats until these other five came around. The outside cats went to a veterinarian for shots and spaying/ neutering, one by one. They stayed in the heated garage in their “colony.”

After my friend’s passing this week, I was asked to find Fritz and Manny a good home, hopefully together. If you can’t take both, I understand. I just want them both to be with people again. They miss their caretaker. Two of the others are going to a friend. That leaves three more to be adopted. After Manny and Fritz get adopted, I will advertise the other three.

You can help with the cats and their care that I currently have by attending my spaghetti dinner at the Vestal Elks on May 10, just before Mother’s Day. I will have raffles and a 50/50.

If you want to donate a basket or items to go in one, please call me at (607) 689-3033 or Nancy Brown at (607) 768-6575. Thank you for your support.