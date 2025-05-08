Contentment Reflects Our Inner Happiness and Peace; Contentment is the source of lasting happiness; Achievement gives temporary happiness

By Sister Chirya —

Contentment is a beautiful quality of being happy with everything at the moment. It simply means that whatever is happening to us and around us at this moment is fine the way it is. Being satisfied and feeling content increases our positivity, gives power to our situations, and creates enthusiasm to work harder to improve our future.

Contentment is a reflection of our inner happiness and inner peace. It is the positivity we have created from within and the blessings we receive from others that keep us contented, happy, and successful. Happiness is energy, not matter; the external does not need to be perfect for you to experience contentment. Being content does not imply we withdraw, be lethargic, stop achieving, or settle for what we have. Rather, we cooperate with everyone instead of competing.

Discontentment is caused by a constant multiplication of desires. Desires cause peace to disappear. Contentment is independent of who we are, not what we have. Contentment is not dependent on what has been achieved. You think that acquiring things will make you feel secure, but the reality is that the more you have, the greater your fear of losing them, and the further you are from peace.

Be satisfied with what you have. Desires are the cause of all conflicts. When you want something and cannot get it, you become frustrated. By learning to be free from desires, we experience peace and contentment as our constant companions.

Contentment is like the mother of all qualities. Where there is contentment, all other qualities are present, such as patience, tolerance, humility, respect, and freedom from ego. Contentment needs to be cultivated, irrespective of external situations and people.

Let your feelings inside be the same for everyone. Respect means accepting that each individual is unique and has something important and valuable to contribute. If I have a vision of dislike for anyone, it’s my mistake. Give no sorrow and take no sorrow. See only the specialties in others; then others won’t see your faults either.

Before beginning the day, remind yourself by affirming, “I am a contented being, and God is content with me. I am content with every scene of my life, with myself, my family, my work, what is happening around me, and the people I am with.”

Continue to check and change all your thoughts to become positive and uplifting, and contentment will always be with you.

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)