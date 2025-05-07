Readers’ Column for the week of May 4, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words. And please note the new number!

I’m not sure who the mathematician is that keeps posting about the Village of Newark Valley garbage service, but I called the two local disposal companies that service the area, and the Village’s rates beat both, and it’s not even close. Stop it with the misinformation, or you’ll ruin it for the rest of us!

~

Attention Ukulele Players: The Tioga Ukulele Group’s next adult jam session is scheduled for May 17, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. All levels of players are welcome to join us, from beginners to accomplished ukulele players. For more information or to receive music ahead of the jam session, please contact us at (607) 321-8815 or (607) 743-9803 or send an email to TiogaUkuleleGroup@yahoo.com.

~

Well, this IS an opinion column; so, sorry, but I can’t think of a sillier waste of money than to blow half a million dollars on a skateboard park. How did common sense get bred out of this generation? The sidewalks in the Village of Owego are an absolute disaster and have been for years. Shouldn’t “downtown revitalization” include sidewalks people can use to get from place to place? And I don’t consider the park “downtown.” There are a lot of better uses for that money that would’ve benefitted.

~

“Think about this: One planet produced dinosaurs, the iPhone, Fig Newtons, and Kid Rock. Isn’t that something?” — Jimmy Kimmel

~

I hope that the Tioga County legislators will join with Tompkins County legislators in calling for an independent investigation into NYSEG due to rising bills.

~

North Atlantic Ocean temperatures climbed to record highs 1° above any other year in history. That might not sound like much, but it is very concerning, with devastating consequences producing an unprecedented future. The oceans are absorbing 90% of global climate warming. This is incredibly damaging, with more severe hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, and forest fires. If you are in denial or simply don’t know or understand, please get educated, not just for yourself, but for your children, grandchildren, and future generations. We have one Earth for all of us to share and live on. Climate change is happening; ignoring it just will not work.

~

Yeah, I just wanted to say I’m an old woman at 72, and I’m pretty ashamed of who this society is because there’s no such thing as compassion anymore. Everything is nothing more than what I can get for nothing, and the hell with everybody else. I’m glad I’m an old woman, and I won’t be around long enough to see how we deteriorate further.

~

I am looking for a reputable coin dealer in the Owego area. Please leave information in this column. Thank you very much.

~

Does anyone know what happened to the little farm stand on East Main Street in Owego called the Eggery? The structure is missing and I wondered if the owner relocated or went out of business.

~

I just found out that the Town of Owego is refusing to pay the Village of Owego for its Fire Protection service for the last four years. Are we covered? What will our insurance companies do when they find out that we are not covered? What did the fire district do with the money that they didn’t pay out, but charged us? If called, will the village fire department even come to our aid? Something should be done about this now. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

If we only counted U.S. citizens in the census, instead of illegal foreign nationals, California, New York, and Illinois would lose a combined 18 votes. This is why Democrats let 20 million illegals into our country and want them to be counted in the census.

~

”The Environmental Protection Agency did its part to honor our planet today, with a round of reassignments and mass layoffs. I can’t help but wonder how different things might be if Donald Trump’s father had taken him camping even one time.” — Jimmy Kimmel

~

To Papa Gump: There is no Papa Gump; Mama Gump named Forrest Gump after Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forest, the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, another Democratic leader. This was to remind Forrest that sometimes we all do things that just don’t make sense.

~

How to be a good climate activist: Own a private jet, own a yacht, own five mansions, lecture poor people on how selfish they are, burn a Tesla, and give yourself an award. — Studebaker Hawk

~

“I expect the legal profession to understand that the nation is not here for them, but they are here for the nation. From now on, I shall intervene in these cases and remove from office those judges who evidently do not understand the demand of the hour.” — Adolf Hitler

~

Republicans would have been justifiably outraged if Presidents Obama or Biden had just decided that Fox News would no longer be allowed in the White House Press Corps. They, however, just shrug it off that Mr. Trump forced AP News out simply because they reminded him that the entire rest of the world still calls it the Gulf of Mexico. I’m actually surprised he didn’t just force people to call it the Gulf of Trump.

~

You certainly can see how uneducated this person is that’s defacing the dealership with the words they use. They don’t even know what a decent word is to express their feelings.

~

Forget the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; we have a war going on right in this country.

~

If only Trump had been held accountable for his actions before now, we wouldn’t have to deal with his destructive chaos anymore because he’d be behind bars where he so obviously belongs.

~

The Democrats have a new strategy; it is called dark WOKE. What does it involve? Well, they want to be more combative; they want to shout and use more curse words. They want to call their opponents Nazis. Never mind that President Trump is Israel’s best friend. They are warmongers who want to extend the Ukrainian war for some crazy reason. They patronize and defend white beaters and MS-13 gang members and spend taxpayer funds to do so. You might say the current Democratic strategy is insane, and you would be 100% correct.

~

Going down the Trump Titanic.

~

Trump tanking already.

~

The reason the Trump administration wants to get rid of the education system in the entire U.S. is that an educated person is his worst nightmare, unlike the cult followers that he currently has. They just listen to the stuff he spews, never confirming it’s correct. Just says it like it is the word of God, which it is not. He wants you to think he’s God. He wants you to think he’s a king, and he is not. He is simply a poor, pathetic bully.

~

Trump is a dangerous embarrassment who is falling fast in all public opinion polls, even FOX’s poll. Trump hurts the vast majority of Americans but helps the extremely wealthy like himself. He’s proving to be a very self-serving grifter.

~

I just read the front-page editorial by the editor of The Owego Pennysaver, and she has gotten this totally wrong. First of all, how does she know it’s Democrats who are protesting? Our dictator in chief has the worst polls of any modern-day president at this time in office, and it’s not just the loss; it’s the loss of democracy! Right now, everybody’s getting sick of this guy!

~

Democrats wouldn’t travel to North Carolina to help hurricane victims but will go to El Salvador to help an illegal MS-13 gang member. Amazing! — Studebaker Hawk

~

This is about the protester. I wonder, if Harris won the election, if there would be any Republicans out there on the courthouse square protesting. What do you say? Something I was thinking about is if the situation were with the Republicans.

~

For all the people who are saying the people in prison were MS-13 gang members and all the other stuff they were saying, we don’t know that because, you see, there is no due process, and eventually that could come back to bite you. You or someone you know could be picked up off the street, sent to a prison or jail, and there is no due process, which is part of our rights in this country, to anyone in this country. That’s why people want to come here.

~

The National Park budget is 3.6 billion a year, but the parks generate $55 billion in income a year. Cutting their budget is like quitting your job to save on gas.

~

One person – Trump’s hatchet man with a chainsaw, Musk, owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of Americans. Trump is pushing hard for Congress to approve over a trillion dollars in tax cuts for the top one percent. Trump wants the extremely wealthy, like himself, to get even richer while we get poorer. That makes no sense unless you are a billionaire like Trump claims he is. Obviously Trump doesn’t care about you and me.

~

What happened to Trump’s often-repeated campaign claim that he’d end the war in Ukraine on day one? It’s day 100 and the war is raging on. Trump is wrong and still siding with Putin, the aggressor who invaded Ukraine, despite Trump’s claim. Can’t Trump get the peace deal without giving his communist friend, whom he so admires, everything Putin wants? If that’s the case, having Ukraine capitulate, Trump has failed our real ally Ukraine and democracies everywhere. Enough of Trump’s empty promises.