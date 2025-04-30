The Old Coot is ready for Christmas

By Merlin Lessler —

It’s a little early for Christmas for most people, but not for old coots. If we can get our “better half” to get on board, I like that “better half,” but out of date term. It covers all forms of relationships between two people. It used to only be used by men who had been scolded for referring to their wives as “my old lady.” Smart ones switched to “better half.”

Anyhow, if the two of you can agree, now is the time to start shopping for Christmas, with an old coot twist. You buy your own present, not your mate’s. Just think of the pressure that would be eliminated. You don’t have to fry your brain to come up with something thoughtful and appreciated, something that most old coots fail to accomplish. We often put it off until Dec. 24. Talk about pressure.

Buy yourself a nice gift, something you can wear or a tool you’ve always wanted. Buy it, wrap it, stick it in the back of your closet, and do this by Labor Day. By the time Dec. 25 rolls around, you will have forgotten what’s in the box. You won’t have to fake surprise and delight when you open it.

It takes all the agony out of the holidays, and for once, your “old lady” will get something nice, and you won’t get tickets to the opera.

Comments? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.