Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 14, 2025 through April 20, 2025 there were 299 calls for service. Eighteen traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents. There was also one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Robert C. Norris, 33, Willseyville, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor), and Dirty License Plate (violation) following a traffic stop on W. Main Street. Norris was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A juvenile, 15, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor), and harassment in the second degree (violation) following an investigation of a domestic incident on Southside Drive. The juvenile was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.

David P. Kolb Jr., 53, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal possession of Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor), and littering (violation), following an investigation of littering and trespassing on North Avenue. Kolb Jr. was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jessica L. Spiegel, 44, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for littering (violation) following an investigation of littering and trespassing on North Avenue. Spiegel was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jeremy J. Peters, 50, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a violation of an order of protection. Peters was arraigned at the Town of Owego Court and released on his own recognizance.

David P. Kolb Jr., 53, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for trespassing (violation) following an investigation of littering on North Avenue. Kolb Jr. was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Patrick D. Sleeper, 41, Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Front Street. Sleeper was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Peter J. Knapp, 31, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (violation) following a traffic stop on Talcott Street. Knapp was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

David P. Kolb Jr., 53, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal tampering in the third degree (misdemeanor), and resisting arrest (misdemeanor) following an investigation of littering on North Avenue. Kolb Jr. was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jessica L. Spiegel, 44, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal tampering in the third degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of littering on North Avenue. Kolb Jr. was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.