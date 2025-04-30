Fast-paced fun at Owego’s skatepark 

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Owego hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on April 18 at the new skate park within Marvin Park, located at 50 West Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

The state-of-the-art skate park is an investment in youth recreation and community vibrancy. A part of the Village’s $2 million revitalization of Marvin Park, the skate park, a $500,000 investment, is fully funded through New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Skateboarders have been using the facility since last summer, and even before it was officially completed.

Local officials chose Grindline, a company composed of former professional skateboarders that specializes in the design and construction of cast-in-place concrete skate parks while utilizing green construction techniques. The Owego skate park features a half bowl, curb with ledge, tabletop, handrail, quarter pipe, and more.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, several individuals were enjoying the skate park. Father and son, Bill Cunningham of Barton and Cody Cunningham from Candor, met up at the skate park to spend time together skateboarding and bike riding.

All skaters of all skill levels are welcome, and the “wheel friendly” skate park is open to bikes, in-line skates, and scooters, too. At the ribbon-cutting, a young girl joined in on the fun with her scooter.

The ribbon-cutting also brought back Tioga County natives Chris and Josh Braman, brothers who spent a lot of time at the original park set up some 25 years ago, preceding Ryan Roofner.

Chris remarked, “I am 42 now, and I came here to skateboard when I was sixteen.”

Chris and Josh were amazed at the completed skate park, and both agreed, “It’s better than we could’ve imagined.”

The skate park honors the memory of Ryan Roofner, an Owego resident and skateboarding enthusiast who lost his life in a car accident in November 2009 at the age of 21.

After the 2011 flood, Ryan’s family, friends, and other community members brought life back to the skate park through a clean-up and installed new ramps. As time went on, though, the park was left stagnant with little upkeep. At one point, just a couple of weathered ledges were left.

A few years later, Endicott resident Randy Parker and friends took action to start cleaning up the park again and used money out of their own pockets to add new ramps.

As the skate park development plan took shape, local park planners reached out to Randy and asked him to be part of a committee, where he offered his insight into the redesign and rebuild of the skate park.

The park has already proved to be a significant draw for passionate skateboarders, with many coming in from out of town. From Binghamton to Ithaca and beyond, skateboarders will travel upwards of two hours, and sometimes more, in search of the perfect park.

Josh Braman reminisced that they would travel as far as New Jersey back in the day to find a decent skate park.

Double-sided informational signs, and one in particular that features a Code of Conduct, have been placed at the entrance to the skate park. The all-inclusive environment sends a prominent message to skaters: “No Hate, Just Skate.”

If you have questions, reach out to the Village of Owego Parks and Recreation at (607) 687-1101.