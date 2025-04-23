Tioga County Property Transactions

n April 8, 2025, property located at 583 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Marshall and Margaret Hurd and Glauco Maresca to Owen and Zoe Moffet for $225,000.

On April 8, 2025, property located at 1627 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Waverly Barton Joint Fire District to Donald Foster for $15,000.

On April 9, 2025, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Pandor’s Acres LLC to Derek and Melissa Hill for $176,000.

On April 10, 2025, property located at 118 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from the Estate of Tomiko Sakazume to Scott Vanduzer for $55,000.

On April 10, 2025, property located at 5 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Frandsen Real Estate to Laura Lehman for $25,000.

On April 14, 2025, property located at 37 Ball St., Village of Waverly, from Shannon McCarty to Thomas and Christina Hiralez for $220,000.

On April 14, 2025, property located at 107 Tracy Rd., Village of Waverly, from Jan God to Clara and Andrew Vela for $316,000.