Jonathan Glennon back in court; Trial now set for September

By Wendy Post —

The third individual facing Murder One in the Thomas Rath murder trial arrived in Tioga County Court on Monday, April 14, for arguments between counsel and the prosecutors that will shape the upcoming trial.

Thirty-four-year-old Jonathan Glennon, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the case involving the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath, was transferred from the state of Maine, where he had been incarcerated on drug charges, to Tioga County, New York, in September 2023. Glennon had previously pleaded not guilty, and refused a plea bargain that would have reduced the severity of his charges in exchange for cooperation in this case.

On Monday, Glennon’s trial was delayed once more as the court combs through the evidence to be presented to an eventual jury. The judge presiding over the trial, however, remains concerned about the delays in setting a trial date, and exclaimed, “I don’t share your confidence, Counselor.”

This, after the defense attorney assigned to represent Glennon, Luke Fenchel, out of Ithaca, presented multiple arguments surrounding the seizure of Jonathan Glennon’s cell phone, the manner in which the warrant, affidavits, and depositions were handled with the State of Maine, and another request that “In Concert” be entered into the original indictment.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, although the insertion of “In Concert” in the indictment would not affect the charges, it may lead to a lighter sentence if convicted.

These arguments, along with additional transcripts requested, the review of DNA evidence, and other memorandums, will continue in front of the Honorable Judge Adam Schumacher and be prosecuted by District Attorney Kirk Martin and Assistant Lillian Reardon, along with Attorney Fenchel serving as the defense.

Two others were already tried and convicted in Tioga County, New York, on similar charges as Glennon. Angelo Baez, who was found guilty in December 2024 of first- and second-degree murder charges and first-degree kidnapping charges, was sentenced in March 2025 to an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life for the Murder One charge, 25 years to life for Murder Two, and 25 to life for Kidnapping One. Each sentence will be run concurrently, leaving Baez behind bars for at least 25 years for the role he played in the disappearance, torture, and murder of Thomas Rath.

In February, Joseph Howell, the first tried and convicted of similar charges and often referred to as the “ringleader,” was sentenced to 25 to life for the murder charge, 25 to life for the kidnapping charge, and six years for the intimidation of a witness charge; all of this equating to 31 years behind bars.

The new trial date for Jonathan Glennon is tentatively set for Sept. 22, 2025 at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y.