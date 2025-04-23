Repeated Thoughts of Health Manifests a Healthy Body

By Sister Chirya —

How we think can heal or harm us. Our every thought affects every cell of our body. When we are physically unwell, most of us panic or get upset. We repeatedly think and speak only of the illness. Repeated thoughts of illness may even make us sicker.

Medical science has proved beyond doubt that our emotional state plays a huge role in determining the levels of our physical well-being. This means that worry, anxiety, pain, or fear about an existing illness will only aggravate it.

We need to accept the illness, and apart from the treatment, focus on restoring health by constantly radiating healing vibrations to the body. Shift from thoughts of disease to total healing.

Remind yourself, “I’m okay! It is just that this body is not well.” Having repeated thoughts of health helps to manifest a healthy body. Radiate healing energy and speed up recovery with thoughts like, “There’s a benefit in this, everything is perfect, my life is beautiful, and my body is getting better.”

In this way, practice creating a healthy body with your mind.

Spirituality means to meditate or take one hour in the early morning to charge the soul with Godly wisdom and goodness and then use that power in your personal life during the day. The information we take in is the most powerful influence on the thoughts we create.

Begin the day with 15 minutes of powerful positive information and positive thoughts; it will have a wonderful impact. Realize very deeply that everything happening in my life, negative or positive, is not happening because God has decided this. God is NOT responsible for everything happening in my life. Whatever is happening is a result of my every thought, word, and action of past and present births.

However, God is responsible for helping with what is happening in my life.

I can only give my best to others when I am myself at my best. I am the master of my mind and body. Radiate happiness and love to every cell of your body. Start experiencing, feeling, and being happy every moment. Learn to take care of yourself and to heal your body with your mind.

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)