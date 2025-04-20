A Pastor’s Thoughts: A House Divided Cannot Stand

By Rev. Jay Geistdorfer, Owego Nazarene Church —

In Mark 3:25, Jesus says, “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” These words were spoken in response to accusations against Him, but they hold a universal truth: unity is essential for survival. Without it, a nation, community, or family will crumble under the weight of division. As we navigate these challenging times, this teaching reminds us of the urgent need for togetherness.

Our nation faces trials that test the fabric of our unity – political polarization, social unrest, economic disparities, and natural disasters. In moments like these, it is tempting to turn inward, dig trenches, and point fingers. But this is not the way of Christ. Jesus calls us to seek reconciliation, to bear one another’s burdens (Galatians 6:2), and to strive for peace with everyone (Romans 12:18).

Unity does not mean uniformity. It means valuing one another, even when we disagree. The Apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 12:12-27 that the body of Christ is made up of many parts, each with a unique purpose. Just as the human body cannot function without its diverse members working together, so too must our nation rely on its diversity to thrive.

To come together, we must first address the root causes of division. This begins with humility, as Jesus demonstrated when He washed His disciples’ feet (John 13:12-17). Humility allows us to listen to one another, to set aside our pride, and to recognize the humanity in those with whom we disagree.

We must also return to love as our guiding principle. Jesus taught us in John 13:34, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” Love is not passive; it is active and sacrificial. It seeks the good of others above our own interests. Many in this country talk about the need for change or the desire to see change, but few are willing to be the change this country needs.

Finally, we must remember the power of prayer. In 2 Chronicles 7:14, God promises, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” Healing begins when we turn to God, asking Him to mend the brokenness in our hearts and our nation.

As followers of Christ, we are called to be peacemakers (Matthew 5:9). Let us rise above the noise of division and be voices of hope, healing, and unity. Let us model the love of Christ in how we speak, act, and engage with those around us. We do not compromise the biblical truths or teachings of Christ, nor do we weaponize them.

A house divided cannot stand. But with God at the center, we can rebuild the foundation of unity, love, and grace. Together, we can weather the storms of life and emerge stronger, more united, and more faithful to the calling God has placed upon us.

Let us not wait for others to lead the way. The time to act is now. May we be the hands and feet of Jesus, working to bring His light to a world desperately in need of it.

“Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” – Ephesians 4:3