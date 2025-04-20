Spreading the Blessings, One Bag at a Time

By Michelle McLaren —

The Student Care Council from the Braided Cord Homeschool Co-op recently gathered various items to make “Blessing Bags.” This volunteer group, made up of middle school and high school students, collected water, granola bars, socks, Chapsticks, sunscreen, Bandaids, toothpaste/toothbrushes, and more.

The students then assembled the items, filling 113 bags, with a handwritten note of encouragement added to each one. These bags were put together with the purpose of being dispersed by various organizations within Tioga County, New York.

In recent weeks, Amanda Rabineau, Student Care Council Coordinator, worked together with a community advocate, and the Blessing Bags were spread throughout the area. These agencies and organizations each received anywhere from 15-25 bags: Tioga County Rural Ministry, the Owego Police Department, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, Waverly Police Department, Catholic Charities, and Renewal Ranch.

The Braided Cord Homeschool Co-op Student Care Council discusses potential service projects at the beginning of the school year, then the students vote on four or five meaningful ways to volunteer or become involved in the community.

“The students are the ones who get to decide,” Rabineau stated at an Owego Kiwanis meeting this month. “This ensures that they are truly passionate about what they are doing and they will work to make that significant impact.”

Other service projects that the Council has participated in this past year include volunteering for the soup kitchen at the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd in Binghamton, organizing a diaper drive for the Life Choices Center, and clean-up efforts at the Vestal Rail Trail.