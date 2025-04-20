What’s Happening for the week of April 20, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

APRIL

Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Outreach Center is open Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. The regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m., April through September.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724. S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

APRIL 22

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

APRIL 23

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by April 22 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Register by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

APRIL 24

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

TOIs Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive health care. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $15.

APRIL 25

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, beverages, and dessert. Enjoy a delicious meal, great company, and a fun game of bingo. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Family Storytime for Pre-K Children and their Caregivers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Van Etten Public Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Toys and crafts will be provided for open playtime afterward.

Van Etten Public Library’s Adult Book Club, last Friday of every month, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Please call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 for more information about joining.

Stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read Arlo Draws an Octopus. They will be giving away free copies of the book to the first 25 families in attendance. All ages are invited.

APRIL 26

Candor Daffodil Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Ball Park, 40 Spencer Avenue and McCarty Street. There will be over 100 local vendors, live music on three stages, food trucks, winery, brewery, and children’s activities. Visit www.candornychamber.org for the full event listing and music schedule.

The Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club is having their Annual Chance Auction, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the drawing at 7 p.m. at the Nichols Fire Station, located along River Road in Nichols, N.Y. Envelopes with 25 chips can be purchased for $2.00 a piece. There will be many filled baskets as well as other items will be up for auction.

Cooperative Extension Seed Share Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. Email tioga@cornell.edu for more information.

Intermediate Crochet Class – Earrings: 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Spring Fling: Sizzle, Toss, and Twang, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There will be a Chicken BBQ, a Fun Corn Hole Tournament, and the Dean Goble Band at 4 p.m. Rain or shine. Chicken BBQ tickets are $15 and are available at newarkvalleycc.com.

The New York Forest Owner Association will host a free Christmas Tree Farm tour at 10 a.m. at 1165 County Highway 34 (Elk Creek Road), Schenevus, N.Y. 12155. Call (607) 902-4090 for more information.

APRIL 27

Apalachin Fire Department Recruit NY Open House, 230 Pennsylvania Ave., noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy a food truck, ice cream, free children’s activities, free drawings for a gift certificate, and much more.

APRIL 28

Mammogram on the Move, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 798-5723.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Presentation, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Victor Lamoreaux, naturalist and photographer, will discuss his trip to the Brazilian Pantanal. Free, open to all.

Spring Trap 8-week League, Mondays beginning at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For information, call (607) 657-2702.

APRIL 29

Ross Corners Christian Academy PreK-12th Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., 2101 Owego Rd., Vestal.

MAY 1, 2 and 3

Rummage Sale, Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Saturday Bag Sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal.

MAY 1

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Owego.

Beginner Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Cost is a $5 donation.

MAY 3

Spring Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Supper includes ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, candied carrots, corn, salad, rolls, and desserts and drinks. Adults are $15, children five to 12 are $7, under five years old eat free.

Kid’s Bike Fest with Chenango Point Cycle, 11 a.m., Newark Valley Trout Ponds, Spring Street, Newark Valley. Join Newark Valley Connection, Inc. and Chenango Point Cycles as they get ready to ride this season and learn about the trails in the area. There will be jumps, safety information, bikes to ride, face painting, free pizza, and a bike raffle!

The Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 9 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. The purpose of said meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

Chicken BBQ and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Chicken dinners are $15, contact the church to reserve your dinner by calling (607) 785-0044.

MAY 6

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 7 and 9

SUNY BU Festival of the Arts, Wednesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Binghamton University Campus, Binghamton. Enjoy live music, performances, food and refreshments, cinema in a truck, DIY screen-printed T-shirts, building projections, and more, both inside and out. Free and open to the public.

MAY 8 to 10

North Orwell, Pa. Sportsman Show, Community Hall, 34142 Pa. Rt. 187 North Orwell, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 11

Mother’s Day Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $15. There will be great raffle prizes, too!

MAY 12

Spencer-Van Etten CSD BOE meeting and Meet the Candidates Night, 6 p.m. in the high school library, 16 Dartts Cross Rd., Spencer.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is a suggested donation of $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 20

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., at CCE Tioga, Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@Cornell.edu or (607) 659-5694.

MAY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 31

Tioga United Way’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Golf Course, 607 S. Apalachin Rd., Apalachin. Call or text (607) 687-4028 for signup information or to sponsor or support the event.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.