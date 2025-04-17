Market 32 and Price Chopper Launch Annual Pet Food and Supply Drive to Support Local Animal Welfare Organizations; Guests are invited to purchase and place items in specially marked shopping carts

Market 32 and Price Chopper will collect high-demand pet food and supplies from April 1 – 30 in support of local animal protective organizations. Guests are encouraged to place items they wish to donate in shopping carts labeled “Pet Food & Supply Drive,” conveniently located at the front of each store.

“Animal shelters provide food, medical care, and safe spaces for animals awaiting their forever homes,” said Pam Cerrone, director of community relations at Market 32 and Price Chopper. “The services they provide are vital, and this collection will help ease the burden on these organizations by ensuring that they have essential supplies needed for each animal to receive the care they deserve. Every donation will stay right in the areas where it is made.”

Stores located in New York’s Capital Region will collect items for the Capital District Humane Association. All other Market 32 and Price Chopper locations will collect donations on behalf of an agency local to each store, which will be identified on the designated “Pet Food & Supply Drive” shopping carts.