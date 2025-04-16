Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 1, 2025, property located at Marshland Road, Town of Owego, from Dean Housing LLC to Community LD LLC for $22,000.

On April 1, 2025, property located at Wilson Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Roger Sharp to Lorraine Hobbie for $125,000.

On April 1, 2025, property located at 28 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Henry Kelsey to Dustin Kelsey for $90,000.

On April 4, 2025, property located at 365 Parker Rd., Town of Barton, from Ian Chamberlain to Storage Ithaca LLC for $125,000.

On April 7, 2025, property located at 4601 Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy Kuhlman to Scott Garner and Taylor Mead for $119,000.

On April 7, 2025, property located at 529 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Lillian Marshall to Andrew and Maureen Bartlett for $140,000.

On April 7, 2025, property located at 121 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Byrne Property Management LLC to Lehman and Gregory Davis for $120,000.

On April 7, 2025, property located at 4 Winey Wood, Village of Owego, from Theodhori Nezha and Ardjana Pepa to Patrick and Samantha Boudreau for $340,000.