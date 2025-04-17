Easter, A Reminder of Everlasting Life; The secret to a full life is to have no fear of death because death does not exist

By Sister Chirya —

It’s the season of Easter, celebrated this year on Sunday, April 20, 2025. A time of new beginnings, to spring clean the home as well as the mind.

We take measures not to be physically overweight, but when it comes to emotional baggage, we may not be aware of the heavy negative weight carried throughout our lives: needless thoughts, hurt feelings, limiting beliefs, and an overdose of information and disinformation. It’s time to clean these latent emotions and fears from our minds.

The main fear in life is the fear of dying. Death has been on our doorstep now more than ever as worldwide many continue to lose loved ones through disease and the violent battles nature and man are waging. Is it possible to rid ourselves of this sorrow and fear of the hereafter, and if so, how?

A very old knowledge is spreading worldwide, reminding us that death does not exist. The soul never dies but has life after life after life. The soul always lives, returns in a new body, and lives another life.

The Easter season reminds us of this. “He has risen.” Emerging knowledge is clarifying that our identity is not the physical body with all its extensions of age, gender, race, and religion, but that we are individual souls, thinking beings of spiritual energy separate from the body.

“We are stars wrapped in skin.” The body is just a physical costume made of matter, eventually returning to dust or ashes. With the Easter message, we are reminded we live forever; we are immortal souls.

Whether a soul leaves the body (death), is in the womb of its mother, or is in a coma, the soul is alive and continues to create and receive thoughts but cannot express them. With this new understanding, when a soul leaves the body, the family left behind should create thoughts of love, not sorrow or pain.

Thoughts such as, “I cannot live without you,” “How could you leave us,” will only cause unrest and pain in the departed soul.

Instead, look into your heart and dissolve any heavy feelings of loss or sorrow, and fill it with thoughts of love and happiness. Give blessings to the departed soul; they will receive and feel them, be comforted, and move happily into their next life.

Princess Charlotte of the UK was asked by reporters about God and what happens to people when they die. Charlotte thoughtfully paused, knowing good people go to heaven to be with God, responded, “Mummy says love doesn’t die or go away; it just moves to a new place. I think that is what God is, where all the love goes. Like Granny Diana, she is with God, so the love people have for her is still here.” (Visit https://youtu.be/wdJmRTLb9z8?si=Xz2Nhmeh6k_u8bcS.)

Only eight years old, Charlotte’s words touched the hearts of millions worldwide with her message of the enduring power of love.

When you serve souls who have passed on by creating this peaceful atmosphere through your loving vibrations, you will feel God showering you with blessings and feel God’s love and power flowing through you, comforting you and the departed soul. Let every man and woman count themselves immortal, and merely not say, “Christ is risen,” but “I shall also rise.”

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)