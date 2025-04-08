Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On March 22, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Lowell, age 34, of Endicott, N.Y., for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated. This charge resulted from an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in which Lowell was found to be operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Lowell is scheduled to appear in Town of Nichols Court at a later date.

~

On March 29, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested James P. Dann, age 33, on an arrest warrant for the charges of Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 4th, Grand Larceny 4th, criminal possession of Stolen Property 4th, and Criminal Mischief 3rd. These charges resulted from a burglary on Oct. 15, 2024 in the Town of Newark Valley. Dann was arraigned in front of Justice Townsend at CAP Court and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail.

~

On March 30, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey D. Hilbert, age 41, on an arrest warrant for the charges of Criminal Contempt 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. These charges resulted from a vehicle stop where Hilbert and his passenger threw a quantity of methamphetamine out the passenger side window of the vehicle in the Town of Richford.

Hilbert was arraigned in front of Justice Townsend at CAP Court and was released on the arrest warrant. He was issued an appearance ticket for the CPCS 7th and is scheduled to appear on April 21, 2025.

~

On March 29, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob J. Engle Jr., age 23 of Owego, N.Y., following a traffic stop on Fox Street in the Village of Owego. Following an investigation, Engle Jr. was determined to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was subsequently charged with Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Engle Jr. was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Owego Court at a later date. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene of the stop by the Owego Police Department K9 Unit.