Nichols man charged after chasing and striking vehicle

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 23, 2025, Albert T. Fredenburg Jr., age 41, of Nichols, N.Y. was arrested for the charges of Attempted Assault 2nd, an E Felony; Reckless Endangerment 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief 4th, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Misdemeanor.

These charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident, according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, it was found that Fredenburg used his vehicle, giving chase to the complainant following a domestic dispute, and then struck the vehicle of the complainant with his own vehicle in an apparent attempt to stop the complainant’s vehicle.

Fredenburg was brought to the Tioga County Jail for processing, arraigned at CAP Court with Justice Grinage, and released on his own recognizance with a return date of March 26, 2025 to the Town of Nichols Court.