The 2025 Tioga County Economic Outlook

The 2025 Tioga County Economic OutlookJoe Nehme, Senior Manager of External Affairs at Micron Technology, shared invaluable insights into the billion-dollar project and introduced the Prospective Supplier and Partner Registration Form during the 2025 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum: Outlook and Opportunities held at the Owego Elks Lodge on March 27. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

On March 27, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tioga State Bank, presented the 2025 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum: Outlook and Opportunities at the Owego Elks Lodge, located in Owego, N.Y.

Building on the success of previous years, the forum provided insights into the economic landscape at local, national, and global levels. Attendees heard from a distinguished panel of experts discussing key topics, including monetary policy, interest rates, economic development, the housing market, workforce trends, and more.

Guests attended the 2025 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum: Outlook and Opportunities held at the Owego Elks Lodge in Owego on March 27. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Joe Nehme, Senior Manager of External Affairs at Micron Technology, shared invaluable insights into the billion-dollar project and introduced the Prospective Supplier and Partner Registration Form.

Giovanni Scaringi of SUNY provided a deep dive into economic trends and explained the impact of tariffs on our region.

Jon Ward, Vice President and Commercial Services Officer at Tioga State Bank, gave a comprehensive overview of commercial lending, rental, and home pricing trends while highlighting the critical issue of fraud and its effects on organizations.

Sponsors for the event included Tioga State Bank, Team Tioga, Community Bank, and SUNY Broome.

For more information on the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce,  visit  www.tiogachamber.com or contact the Chamber at (607) 687-7335.

