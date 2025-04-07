The Tioga Arts Council recently announced “Catechized Creativity: A Homeschool Art Exhibition,” a group exhibit featuring the works of 25 local children in a gallery setting.

The show opened on First Friday, April 4, at 179 Front St. in Owego in the TAC Youth Gallery. Now, the exhibition is open through April 26, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. in the gallery.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation sponsored the Youth Gallery for 2025.